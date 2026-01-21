Aurora council member arrested for DUI was 3 times legal limit, police say

Aurora City Councilmember Rob Andrews, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday, had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal driving limit when he was pulled over, arrest documents show.

Andrews, elected to the City Council in November, was pulled over Saturday evening and arrested, Aurora police said, after he was weaving and made an improper left-hand turn.

A breathalyzer test, which Andrews voluntarily complied with, showed his breath alcohol content as 0.252 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath, the offense report obtained by The Denver Gazette Wednesday said.

In Colorado, the legal blood alcohol concentration limit is 0.08%.

APD officials confirmed Sunday that Andrews, 41, was arrested and kept overnight on a detox hold at the Aurora Detention Center.

The incident started about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when “officers on proactive patrol observed a red Ford F250 driving north on South Chambers Road at South Chambers Circle splitting lanes and making wide turns,” according to police.

Andrews’ truck made an improper left turn, almost hitting the curb, then weaved between lanes, the offense report said.

Officers pulled Andrews over and asked for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, the report said. Andrews handed the officer his City of Aurora councilmember ID card, the report said, and the officer gave it back and asked for his license, which he then provided.

Andrews told officers he was attending an event at the Stanley marketplace and was on his way to help jumpstart his son’s car, the report said.

Officers said Andrews smelled like alcohol and admitted to having two gin drinks earlier in the evening, according to the report.

He faces charges of DUI, driving with excessive alcohol content, changing lanes when unsafe (weaving), and making a left turn from the wrong lane.

He is scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County Court on March 9.

Aurora City Council Mayor Pro Tem Alison Coombs said she is not aware of any efforts to censure Andrews.

Mayor Mike Coffman told The Denver Gazette that Andrews “will not receive any special treatment in the adjudication of his case and he will be expected to continue with all of his official duties and responsibilities as an elected official on behalf of his constituents.”

Andrews is an at-large councilmember and serves as the chair of the Public Safety Committee. He also serves on the Courts and Civil Service, Water, and Transportation, Airports and Public Works committees.

He helped swing the previously conservative City Council to a progressive majority in November after Aurora voters picked Andrews, Councilmembers Amy Wiles and Alli Jackson. Conservative incumbents Danielle Jurinsky, Steve Sundberg and Amsalu Kassaw were all voted out.

Andrews released the following statement Sunday morning:

“On Saturday, January 17, I was pulled over by Aurora Police after making an improper U-turn. After sobriety testing, officers determined I was not fit to drive.

I take full responsibility for my decision. I am deeply sorry — to my family, to the people I serve, and to everyone who expects better from me.

I am grateful no one was hurt. That does not lessen the seriousness of what happened. I am cooperating fully with the legal process and working closely with my family and counsel as this moves forward. Accountability has to mean more than words. …. I am sorry. I will do better, and I will prove it through my actions.”

Andrews is the second metro Denver area elected official involved in drunk driving in recent months.

State Sen. Faith Winter was at fault in a two-vehicle collision and had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system, according to police. Winter, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Nov. 26 accident on I-25 near Dry Creek Road.