Tina Peters involved in prison altercation caught on video

Tina Peters appears to have been involved in a prison altercation on Sunday with another inmate and the incident was caught on video.

The incident happened at the La Vista Correctional Facility where Peters is serving a roughly nine-year prison sentence for a mixture of felony and misdemeanor convictions related to a security breach of her office’s voting equipment while she was the Mesa County Clerk.

In the video obtained by The Denver Gazette’s news partners 9NEWS, Peters is seen wheeling a cart into a doorway when another inmate approaches. The view of the initial interaction is obscured by a door and lasts only a second or two, but then Peters exits the doorway with her hands on the other inmate’s neck, pushing her backwards.

The Colorado Department of Corrections said it moved one or more of the inmates involved in the altercation to different housing areas and is conducting an investigation into the incident, according to a statement released to 9NEWS. The DOC said that is standard procedure when any inmate is involved in an incident.

A website dedicated to freeing Peters posted a news release Monday claiming Peters was assaulted and that she pushed the other inmate away in self-defense.

The release claimed Peters was “handcuffed, shackled and brought to solitary confinement.”

The DOC said the La Vista facility does not use solitary confinement.

The news release characterized the incident as a “targeted attack” against Peters and said she was told she’s being charged with felony assault.

President Donald Trump has increasingly called for Peters’ release from prison, calling her a political prisoner. He’s been accused of targeting Colorado with retribution, in part, because Gov. Jared Polis has refused to release Peters. Trump went so far as to “pardon” Peters, but his pardon power did not extend to state crimes and had no effect.

“Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest,” Trump said in a social media post at the time.

Polis on Friday strongly indicated he is considering clemency for Tina Peters, the former county clerk convicted of a security breach at her election office. It was unclear how Sunday’s incident could impact Polis’ decision, if at all.

The Denver Gazette’s news partners 9News contributed to this report.