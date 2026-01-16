10th Circuit oral arguments to feature trial judges for first time in 12 years

When the Denver-based federal appeals court convenes next week to hear oral arguments, six new faces will be staring down from the bench.

No, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit has not added six new members. It still consists of 12 presidentially nominated, U.S. Senate-confirmed judges and a handful of semi-retired senior judges. They hear appeals in three-member panels in cases arising from Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas, New Mexico and Wyoming.

But for the first time in over 12 years, the 10th Circuit’s upcoming oral argument session will feature trial judges from various district courts sitting on the appellate panels.

In a practice known as “sitting by designation,” federal judges can temporarily hear cases in courts elsewhere within or outside of their geographic circuit depending on the courts’ needs.

“For many years, it was common practice for the circuit to invite district judges to sit by designation in order to promote collegiality, provide insight into the appellate process, and assist with particularly heavy oral argument calendars,” said Chris Wolpert, the 10th Circuit’s clerk. “The court decided to invite district judges to sit by designation for our January 2026 term of court for the same reasons we previously extended such invitations.”

He clarified that, although the January session is “relatively busy,” the court “is not struggling to keep pace with its current workload.”

The six U.S. District Court judges who will be joining the arguments are:

Chief Judge John F. Heil III of the Northern District of Oklahoma, a first-term appointee of President Donald Trump

Chief Judge Robert J. Shelby of Utah, a Barack Obama appointee

Senior Judge Kathryn H. Vratil of Kansas, a George H.W. Bush appointee

Judge Holly L. Teeter of Kansas, a Trump appointee

Judge Matthew L. Garcia of New Mexico, a Joe Biden appointee

Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen of Utah, a Biden appointee

“Sometime last fall, the Tenth Circuit solicited interest from district judges to sit by designation, and I put my name in the proverbial hat,” Garcia told Colorado Politics in an email. “I also hope it’s a positive and educational experience for my law clerks, who work extremely hard at their jobs. They are quite excited to participate in the appellate process firsthand.”

Teeter said she learned in the fall that she would be participating in the circuit’s arguments, and she has prepared in generally the same way as she does on her district court.

“She is happy to help with the caseload and is interested in experiencing a different role within the judiciary,” Teeter’s chambers wrote in an email.

Wolpert said the last time district jugdges sat by designation on the 10th Circuit was in September 2013. He did not know if the court ever had six district judges simultaneously participate in arguments, but he said all of the judges who responded to the 10th Circuit’s invitation and who had availability for January were scheduled for the sitting.

Already, the 10th Circuit has issued one decision in which Allen, from Utah, was one of the panel members. Wolpert said that case was intended to have oral arguments next week, but the panel opted to resolve the appeal on the written materials alone last week.