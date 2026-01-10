Colorado Politics Calendar Jan. 12-18

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JAN. 12

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon , 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

TUESDAY, JAN. 13

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 14 — Colorado Legislative Session Begins

Colorado General Assembly: House Business Affairs & Labor/Senate Business, Labor & Technology , Upon Adjournment, 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver

THURSDAY, JAN. 15

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee , 8 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

FRIDAY, JAN. 16

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast , 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock

SATURDAY, JAN. 17

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting , 7:15-9:45 a.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for registration link

SUNDAY, JAN. 18