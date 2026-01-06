U.S. House weighs override of Trump veto on Colorado water project

The U.S. House is expected to consider on Thursday whether to override President Trump’s veto of a bill aimed at helping finance the Arkansas Valley Conduit.

It would be the first attempt at an override in Trump’s second term.

Trump vetoed H.R. 131 on Dec. 30, stating in a veto message that the project was a “taxpayer handout” and was expensive and unreliable.

However, Trump was accused of playing politics with the veto, which came on the heels of decisions impacting Colorado, such as closing the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, the cancellation of hundreds of millions in energy grants, and on Tuesday, freezing child care funding.

Trump’s actions are believed to be tied to his efforts to free former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was sentenced to nine years in prison for tampering with election equipment after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump issued a pardon to Peters, but experts have said it had no legal effect because a president cannot pardon someone convicted on state charges.

The Arkansas Valley Conduit is a 130-mile pipeline that has been under construction for the past two years. The pipeline, which will run from Pueblo Reservoir to Lamar, would provide clean drinking water to 39 communities in the lower Arkansas Valley.

H.R. 131, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Windsor, whose third congressional district includes a substantial portion of the project, would extend the number of years local water providers would have to cover their share of the costs.

Boebert called out the president for vetoing the bipartisan legislation, vowing she would push House Speaker Mike Johnson to call for an override vote last week.

Under current federal law, local water providers and the state are responsible for 35% of the cost. The project’s total cost is estimated at $1.39 billion, more than double the estimate just a few years ago.

H.R. 131 extends the repayment on loans to local water providers from 50 years to 100 years. It would also waive the interest on those loans.

The state has already contributed $100 million in grants and loans, and the federal government has invested about $500 million since 2010. The project was approved by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 but was not funded until 2010, when the first federal funds were awarded.

H.R. 131 passed by voice vote in both the U.S. House and Senate, indicating strong support. Politico reported Tuesday that the House will likely override the veto on this and another measure tied to the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida, both Republican-sponsored.

The bigger question is whether the Senate will vote to override, which requires 67 out of 100 votes.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Denver, warned on X on Jan. 2, “It’s Southeast Colorado today — your district tomorrow. If any member from either party wants actually to deliver for their constituents, they’ll stand up and send a clear message. Congress should overturn Trump’s veto on our unanimous, bipartisan bill to finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit.”

Trump lost one veto override in his first term, on the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021.