Calendar Jan. 5-11

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JAN. 5

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver

, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Housing Justice Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

TUESDAY, JAN. 6

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Chairs Advisory Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver

, 6:30-8 p.m., contact longmontareadems@gmail.com for more information (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for Google Meet link

THURSDAY, JAN. 8

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver

, 7-8:30 p.m., register at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Check-In, 7:30-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, JAN. 9

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee , 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JAN. 10

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum , 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

, 12-1:30 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/11126estesparkmandg Rep. Many Lindsay: Town Hall with HD 42, 2-4 p.m., 1600 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora, contact info@arapahoedems.org to RSVP

SUNDAY, JAN. 11