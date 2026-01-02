Aurora City Council Q&A: police reform

In November’s election, Aurora voters flipped what was previously a seven-to-three conservative majority on the City Council to a six-to-four progressive majority.

With the significant shift of the council’s political leaning could come policy changes and reversals. The Denver Gazette asked both new and old councilmembers about their thoughts on specific hot-button issues in Aurora and whether or not they plan to attempt to reverse certain policies.

Newly elected progressive Councilmembers Rob Andrews, Amy Wiles, Alli Jackson and Gianina Horton are still in their first official month on the council. Other progressive councilmembers include Alison Coombs and Ruben Medina. Conservative councilmembers include Angela Lawson, Stephanie Hancock, Curtis Gardner and Francoise Bergan.

Gardner, Lawson and Medina did not respond to multiple attempts by The Denver Gazette asking them to answer a questionnaire.

Aurora’s previous councilmembers went back and forth on how to deal with activists protesting the shooting of Kilyn Lewis, who was killed by an Aurora police officer last year during an operation to arrest him on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder. Lewis was not armed.

The protesters have attended every council meeting for more than a year, often speaking over time limits and interrupting meetings.

In the first meeting of the new City Council in early December, several community members spoke about Lewis and what they called a need for police reform in the city.

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain at a news conference. (Screengrab, Aurora Police Department)

Cassandra Heil with the Denver Aurora Community Action Committee and other members of the committee demanded the resignation of Police Chief Todd Chamberlain.

They also demanded that the city form a public oversight committee.

“Many of you on this new council ran on explicit platforms of police reform and transparency,” Heil said. “Tonight, we demand you begin this work by correcting a grave injustice enacted by your predecessors — the appointment of Police Chief Todd Chamberlain.”

Councilmembers were asked about the demand for police reform. Their responses are written verbatim below in alphabetical order by last name.

The Denver Gazette: In previous council meetings, including the latest one, people have demanded police reform. What are your specific plans to address this? Do you think there needs to be reform? If so, what steps will you take?

Andrews: Yes – I believe in reform that strengthens trust, accountability, and safety for everyone. My focus is community-based public safety: transparent data and oversight, strong training and standards, and clear consequences when policies are violated. I also want to expand effective co-response and prevention strategies so officers are not the default solution for every crisis, especially mental health and substance use calls.

Bergan: I think we need to continue to work to improve transparency and communication and help police move from being seen as an external force to becoming a trusted partner in public safety.

Coombs: We need an ongoing mechanism for independent police oversight that is not tied to the consent decree. We continue to fail on specific directives of the consent decree, and on making sure nobody in our city has to fear that a chance encounter with police will end their life. I intend to work directly with community members, including those impacted by police violence, to develop independent oversight policies and structures.

Hancock: The facts matter: crime is down, officer morale is up, and Chief Chamberlain has a proven record of measurable progress. Reform should be grounded in reality, not rhetoric, and build on what’s working — strong leadership, training, accountability, and support for officers.

APD has also worked to engage the community through programs like the gaming trailer, Shop with a Cop, Coffee with a Cop, and attending town halls. Trust is built through consistent, two-way interaction between officers and residents.

With lower crime, higher morale, strong leadership, and community engagement, we should focus on practical outcomes, mutual trust, and public safety — building on success, not tearing it down.

Horton: I have recently learned that the city is making some strides towards independent oversight of the Aurora Police Department and it’s also incredibly important that community has a robust say in the development of this department. So in January, myself and Councilmember Amy Wiles will be hosting two sessions with community to discuss independent civilian oversight of law enforcement and gather Aurora communities’ expectations of what this office needs to be effective.

Jackson: I think we can always hold our law-enforcement to the highest standards and ask for more, especially given the very real historical events and life that have been lost at the hands of Aurora Police Department. I will be focusing on improving the relationship between the community and the police through a number of community forums during 2026 and work alongside my colleagues who have expertise within criminal justice reform to reshape our policies to make Aurora a place that is safe and inclusive for all.

Wiles: I believe reform and a shift in perspective are needed among some APD leadership. The role of law enforcement is to protect and serve, and this requires cultivating a healthy, collaborative relationship with the community. That means prioritizing listening, partnership, and mutual respect over judgment and hostility. I would strongly support an expansion of community-based policing, where officers are visible and engaged — walking neighborhoods, interacting with small business owners, and building trust with residents. While the existing community team has done commendable work in fostering connections between officers and the public, I believe these efforts should be broadened. Additionally, I would like to see more co-responder units deployed to handle calls that do not necessitate a police response, but instead require the expertise of community partners, particularly in the area of mental health support.

At the same time, I am not in favor of implementing changes hastily. It is important to first understand current structures, study best practices from other municipalities, and allow APD leaders the opportunity to adapt —especially given that they have operated under a very different council with different expectations in the past. Making snap judgments or enacting reforms without careful evaluation would ultimately be a disservice to both the community and APD.