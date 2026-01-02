Denver homicides declined 48% in 2025

2025 numbers among fewest homicide cases since 1990, police say

Homicides are down in Denver by 48% in 2025 compared to the year before, police said, citing the city’s focus on areas where violent crimes have persisted as a reason for the crime reduction.

The police said part of that strategy is dismantling criminal networks. The police said they also worked to remove firearms from the streets and deployed technology to fight crime.

The city had 37 homicides in 2025, compared to 70 in 2024, police said.

“Making Denver safer continues to be the goal of the Denver Police Department, and while homicides and other notable crime categories are seeing strong declines, we still have work to do,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a news release.

When considering population growth, 2025 had the second lowest homicide rate going back to 1990, the police said.

In the same news release, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said residents “deserve to live in the safest city in the country.”