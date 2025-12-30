Jefferson County struck by tragedy; affordable housing issue debated

There was a plethora of news in Jefferson County in 2025, but the entire state — as well as the country — was appalled by the tragedy that struck the small mountain town of Evergreen in September.

On Sept. 10, 16-year-old Desmond Holly entered Evergreen High School with a revolver and fired around 20 rounds, reloading multiple times. He critically injured 18-year-old Matthew Silverstone and an unidentified 14-year-old before taking his own life.

Both of the victims were released from the hospital in October, but will have lifelong battles with the critical injuries suffered.

The lack of a School Resource Officer, a police officer stationed at the high school, raised concern throughout the community. The officer had been part-time and was attending a separate traffic incident nearby at the time of the shooting, thus not on campus.

Jefferson County Sheriff Reggie Marinelli also announced that she wants to fight to lower the 35-day response maximum for social media companies to respond to warrants after a group that monitors hate speech and extremism alerted the FBI in July to disturbing internet posts tied to Holly.

ANOTHER TRAGEDY RESOLVED IN COURT

The trial regarding the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell wrapped up in June, ending a two-year process that continuously pained the victim’s family.

Bartell was killed by 18-year-old Joseph Koenig on April 23, 2023 after he threw a 9-pound landscaping rock from his truck, hitting Bartell’s vehicle and smashing through the windshield. Bartell was killed on impact.

Koenig and his passengers, Zachary Kwak and Nicholas Karol-Chik, drove away from the site. All were 18 at the time.

After a two-week trial involving all three defendants, First Judicial District Judge Christopher Zenisek sentenced Koenig to 60 years running consecutively with a mandatory life in prison sentence following his first-degree murder conviction.

Kwak was sentenced to 32 years for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and attempt to commit second-degree assault.

Karol-Chik was sentenced to 45 years for second-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Both took plea agreements and testified against Koenig.

“What’s taken is taken. No amount of words or ‘I’m sorrys’ or ‘please forgive mes’ is going to fix that,” Jenna Griggs, Bartell’s girlfriend, said.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING AT THE FOREFRONT

Affordable housing was a common topic of contention throughout the state, but especially within Jefferson County.

Cities like Lakewood and Wheat Ridge turned their attention toward providing homes for the “missing middle” — families that don’t qualify as low-income but don’t earn enough to obtain a mortgage on a single-family home.

Laws enacted in 2024 require cities with populations over 5,000 to draft a housing action plan and limit how much parking can be required for housing developments.

Another 2024 law requires cities to allow accessory dwelling units (ADUs), such as “granny flats,” to be built wherever single-family homes are allowed.

Lakewood, for example, spent the majority of the year on its 2026 zoning code changes, which were officially approved by the City Council in September.

The article drew ire throughout the community, and it ultimately erased the use of the term single-family zoning, allowing for multi-family homes — like duplexes and condos — to be built in residential areas citywide. The change is aimed at boosting affordable housing, according to the council.

Wheat Ridge also approved a 15-year city plan in August that notes that because a significant portion of the 32,000 residents in Wheat Ridge are younger families, more housing is needed for the “missing middle.”

Historic affordability has “eroded” due to rising rent prices not matching incomes, according to the plan.