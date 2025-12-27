Calendar Dec. 29-Jan. 4

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, DEC. 29

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: HD 51 Vacancy Committee Meeting to Replace Chair Kevin Woodward, 5-6:30 p.m., contact chair@larimerdems.org for more information

TUESDAY, DEC. 30

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 31

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, JAN. 1

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 for more information

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 24 Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/4046576716 to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 5 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(D) Alamosa County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., Hwy. 17 S., Alamosa

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 28 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Childwatch Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84267574198 Passcode: 151835

FRIDAY, JAN. 2

(R) Denver Republican Party: First Friday Breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., 560 S. Holly St., Denver

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Dems in Action, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 710 11th Ave., Greeley

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Mesa County Democratic Party: First Friday Events, 5-8 p.m., 310 N. 7th St., Grand Junction

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: Monthly Officers Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., contact chair@adamscountydems.org for more information

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JAN. 3

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 10-11 a.m., 4115 W. 38th Ave., Denver

Aurora NAACP: General Meeting, 10-11:30 a.m., 16000 E. Centretech Pkwy., Aurora

SUNDAY, JAN. 4