Hey Denver! Here’s how to recycle your tree and get free mulch

It’s that time again in Denver – the holidays are winding down, and if you have a live Christmas tree, that means figuring out how to dispose of it safely.

Well, Denver residents, you’re in luck because the City and County of Denver’s TreeCycle program kicks off on Monday, December 29, with a fast and free way to recycle holiday trees into mulch you can pick up for free in May.

There are multiple drop-off sites across the city.

For those who do not want to recycle, trees may be placed outside for pickup on the city’s large-item waste pickup day.

Trees left out for pickup will not be recycled, according to the city website.

Before dropping trees off, remember to remove plastic wrap, twine, decorations, light strings and the stand.

Drop your tree off at any of the following locations:

WEEKDAY DROP-OFF SITES

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 29 through Jan 30

Cherry Creek Transfer Station – 7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

Havana Nursery – 3685 Havana St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave. (next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

Note: These locations will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 19.

LIMITED DROP-OFF SITES

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 3

Sloan’s Lake Park (northwest parking lot) – West Byron Place and Yates Street

Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.

John F. Kennedy High School – 2855 S. Lamar St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

FULL DROP-OFF SITES

8 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 10 and 17

Sloan’s Lake Park (northwest parking lot) – West Byron Place and Yates Street

Bruce Randolph School – 3955 Steele St.

Fred Thomas Park – 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus – 4800 Telluride St.

Central Platte Campus – 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Carson Elementary – 5420 E. 1st Ave.

John F. Kennedy High School – 2855 S. Lamar St.

Congress Park – East 9th Avenue and Josephine Street

University Park Elementary – 2300 S. St Paul Street

Mulch will be made from the trees, and Denver residents may pick up mulch during the city’s annual Great Mulch Giveaway, slated for May 2, 2026. For reminders, download the Denver Trash and Recycling app from Google Play or the Apple App Store.