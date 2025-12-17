Trump highlights accomplishments in White House speech

By Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt, Reuters

WASHINGTON • In a rare evening address from the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted his accomplishments, saying his administration has ended wars, drastically reduced illegal border crossings and brought down the prices of some consumer goods.

America is now poised for a full comeback as it celebrates 250 years since the Declaration of Independence, he said.

The president also announced that his administration is sending checks of $1,776 to more than 1.4 million U.S. service members before Christmas – bonuses he called “warrior dividends.”

“Eleven months ago, I inherited a mess, and I’m fixing it,” Trump said in a speech that lasted less than 20 minutes and was delivered at rapid-fire pace.

For the country’s woes, the Republican president blamed former President Joe Biden, previous trade deals, illegal immigrants and what he described as a corrupt system that has favored the elites at the expense of working-class Americans.

Notably, he backed a Republican proposal to send cash directly to the public to offset the cost of health insurance, rather than provide subsidies through the Affordable Care Act.

“I want the money to go directly to the people so you can buy your own healthcare,” Trump said. “The only losers will be the insurance companies.”

The address offered an opportunity for the president to address people’s worries about affordability. On Wednesday, while casting blame on Biden’s presidency, Trump conceded that prices remain high, while arguing that the nation is poised for an economic boom.

“I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast,” he said.

He said that gas prices have hit $2 a gallon, and in some places in the country, even lower than that.

In the last few days, the gas prices in Denver and Arapahoe counties have averaged around $2.30. Some gas stations appeared to go as low as $1.69. The most expensive station was reported around $3.

Republicans are seeking to maintain control of the U.S. House and Senate in November elections next year, while Democrats are highlighting affordability concerns and differences over healthcare policy in an attempt to wrest power away from the GOP.

High inflation during Biden’s four years in office helped Trump beat former Vice President Kamala Harris in last year’s election. Trump’s tariff policies this year have created uncertainty and lifted prices in an economy that has now been overseen by his administration for nearly a year. Trump, like Biden before him, is struggling to persuade Americans that the economy is healthy. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday showed just 33% of U.S. adults approve of how Trump has handled the economy.

Trump’s remarks took place in the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room and not the Oval Office, as presidential addresses often do.

In his remarks, Trump said he had attracted $18 trillion in investments that will create jobs and open factories. He credited his tariff policy as a leading factor:

“One year ago our country was dead,” he said. “Now, we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

Under his watch, he said, the world is no longer taking advantage of Americans and things have begun to change for the better. He also outlined some of his agenda for the upcoming year.

The president said he will put forward “some of the most aggressive housing reform plans in American history.”

Trump also used a chunk of his nationwide address to stress his immigration record, including tightening the border to deny entry to immigrants without legal authority to be in the U.S.

He made a passing reference to mass deportation, saying his administration is removing criminals.

Trump also talked about making some of the “most dangerous cities” in America safe again and touted the security in D.C. after deploying troops in the nation’s capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.