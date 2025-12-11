Colorado Rep. Brittany Pettersen cheers President Trump signing into law 2 bipartisan bills she led

President Donald Trump has signed into law two bills led by U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen that address a pair of the Colorado Democrat’s signature issues — opioid addiction treatment and parents traveling by air with breast milk.

Known as the SUPPORT Act and the BABES Act, respectively, the bipartisan bills passed the House and Senate either unanimously or by overwhelming margins, depending on the procedure used in each chamber.

The SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act approves funding to combat the opioid crisis with prevention, treatment and recovery programs established under a 2018 law whose funding lapsed in 2023.

Since her time in the Colorado legislature, Pettersen has focused on expanding access to substance-use disorder treatment programs, inspired by her mother’s years-long battle with addiction after being over-prescribed pain medication for a back injury.

“It’s something incredibly personal to me,” Pettersen told Colorado Politics. “I fought to save my mom’s life after her struggle for decades with an opioid addiction, and I saw firsthand how broken the system was.”

Programs funded by the law include expanded access to naloxone — a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdose — for first-responders and in communities; treatment for pregnant women and mothers who have just given birth; increasing access to recovery services led by fellow recovering addicts; and monitoring drug prescriptions to prevent abuse.

The bill was introduced in March by Pettersen and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, a Kentucky Republican. An identical Senate version was sponsored by U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, and Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent.

While she cheered its passage, Pettersen said the law, which authorizes funding through 2030, isn’t enough to offset other funding cuts in Republican-led legislation passed earlier this year.

“I’m very proud of what we were able to accomplish, but also it is completely insufficient with what we’re about to face with the bill that they just passed that’s going to dismantle all the progress that we’ve made in Colorado,” she said, referring to the GOP’s massive budget and spending package, sometimes referred to by Trump as the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The other new law Pettersen sponsored — formally titled the Bottles and Breastfeeding Equipment Screening Enhancement Act — was a response to frustration she and other parents of young children in Congress have encountered while navigating airports with breast milk, formula and feeding equipment, she said.

The legislation requires the Transportation Security Administration to beef up its protocols for screening breast milk, related supplies, formula, and feeding equipment. The goal, sponsors say, is to make sure parents can get through airport security without unnecessary delays, confusion, or the risk of damaging necessary nutritional substances.

The bill was introduced in the House by Pettersen and Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California and Republican U.S. Reps. Maria Salazar and Anna Paulina Luna, both of Florida. The companion Senate legislation was sponsored by Democratic U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, alongside Republican U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Steve Daines of Montana.

Pettersen said she encountered difficulties due to inconsistent security procedures earlier this year while flying back and forth between Colorado and Washington with her newborn son, shortly after giving birth in January.

“Like so many moms, I’ve experienced the frustration of having to throw out milk or pumping supplies, despite them being TSA-approved,” Pettersen said. “Outdated regulations or lack of training shouldn’t add to an already stressful situation. We need clear policies about how TSA handles breast milk, baby formula and pumping supplies so parents can travel without worrying that they will be confiscated, contaminated or mishandled.”

Added Pettersen: “This will bring standards and training so that TSA agents aren’t in a terrible, stressful position where they are deciding whether or not they’re supposed to pour out these liquids or ensure that these babies continue to have access to the food that they need.”