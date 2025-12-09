Colorado’s universal preschool enrollment begins for upcoming school year

Enrollment is now open for Colorado’s universal preschool program, which provides up to 15 hours of free education for four-year-old children across the state.

The $344 million program has served nearly 90,000 children since its creation in 2023, the Governor’s Office said.

“Families across the state are saving more than $6,300 per year on free preschool and starting today Coloradans can sign their children up for the coming school year,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. “Free preschool is serving tens of thousands of children across our state and building a strong foundation for success. It’s quick and easy, so sign up today.”

Since universal preschool was established in Colorado, the state has risen from 27th to third in the nation for preschool enrollment, with nearly 70% of all four-year-old children in the state enrolled in the program, according to officials.

“Investing in high-quality early education is one of the most effective ways we can support children, families, and the long-term strength of our state,” added Dr. Lisa Roy, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Early Childhood. “When we give young learners the foundation they need to thrive, we open the door to lifelong success and healthier communities. Colorado’s continued commitment to early learning ensures that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn, and reach their full potential.”

While the universal preschool program received voters’ approval in 2022, it faced several roadblocks over the past two years.

Educators have raised worries about how the program’s requirement for smaller class sizes might affect their finances.

Classrooms are currently allowed to have up to 24 students, with a 1-to-12 teacher-student ratio, according to Chalkbeat Colorado. However, in the next few years, schools participating in the universal preschool program will be required to reduce class sizes to 20 students and a 1-to-10 ratio, unless they have a Level 4 or 5 rating on the Colorado Shines quality rating system.

While many experts say smaller class sizes have an overall positive impact on students, providers, especially private preschools, are worried that losing out on four students per classroom might be too costly.

Some teachers and administrators say they want to be able to access the program’s application platform, Bridge Care, so they can help parents with the application process. Others, though, argue it could potentially compromise families’ privacy.

Last legislative session, lawmakers proposed a bill that would have made several changes to the state’s Department of Early Childhood, including shifting rulemaking authority to a new group, the State Board of Early Childhood Services. The bill also would have required the state to provide funding to preschools up front based on projected enrollment, rather than the current system of monthly payments based on enrollment throughout the year. It would also have given providers access to the enrollment application.

The bill was ultimately pulled by its sponsors due to its costly fiscal note.

Application information for the 2026-2027 school year can be found at upk.colorado.gov.