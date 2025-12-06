Calendar Dec. 8-14

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, DEC. 8

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

League of Women Voters: Archuleta League Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 451 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Ugly Sweater Holiday Potluck, 5:30-8 p.m., 140 S. Broadway, Denver, RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ugly-sweater-holiday-potluck-tickets-1972770664162

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Communications Working Group, 6:30-7:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 Code: 744847 for Zoom meeting

(R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

(F) Colorado Forward Party: SheRuns, We Win, 6:30-9:30 p.m., RSVP at https://www.coloradoforwardparty.com/natsherunswewin

(D) Douglas County Democratic Party: 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information

(L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-10 p.m., 727 E. 16th St., Denver

TUESDAY, DEC. 9

Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Audit Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

(D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Virtual Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

League of Women Voters: Mesa County League Meeting 3-5 p.m., 625 27 1/2 Rd., Garden Room, Grand Junction

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America:Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83186239826 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 4 Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84116760583 to join the meeting



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 10

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 10 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

(D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway, Boudler

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party:Latino Initiative Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Holiday Mingle & Munch, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver

(D) Arapahoe/Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit http://hd38democrats.com/ for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-social-justice-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1736077387199 for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

THURSDAY, DEC. 11

Colorado General Assembly: Committee On Legal Services, 8:30 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee & Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Precinct Organizers Meeting, 3 p.m., 1500 E. Main St., Montrose

(D) Eagle County Democratic Party: 2025 Holiday Party, 5:30-7 p.m., 56 Edwards Village Blvd., Unit 120, Edwards, visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social Hour, 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver

(D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact info@broomfielddems.org for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 6:30-8 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information

(D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield

(D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., register in advance at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Check-In, 7:30-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, DEC. 12

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver

(D) Pueblo County Democratic Party: BINGO, 5-9 p.m., 4109 Club Manor Dr., Pueblo

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 code 744847 to join the meeting

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information



SATURDAY, DEC. 13

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Aurora Democratic Breakfast Forum, 8:30-10:30 a.m., 15350 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Second Saturday Breakfast, 9-10:30 a.m., visit https://zoom.us/j/5539826712 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 1 Meeting, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 5220 W. Warren Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Republican Women Monthly Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., contact jeffcorepublicanwomen@gmail.com for more information

Arvada/Westminster: Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meeting

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30-11:30 a.m., 901 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 3 Holiday Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RSVP at arapahoedems.org

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: General Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

Phil Weiser for Governor: Meet & Greet, 4-5:30 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/12.13.25nalty

(D) Chaffee County Democratic Party: Holiday Party, 5-7 p.m., 228 N. F St., Salida

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 p.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

SUNDAY, DEC. 14