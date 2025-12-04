Proposed development sparks rally to ‘save’ trail, open space south of Denver

For the past 25 years around Denver’s south metro area, Mike Smith has watched homes, offices and commercial centers rise in open spaces he once viewed from the seat of his bike.

But then there’s what he calls “the heart of Lone Tree.”

To catch the sun rise or set or to ease the stress of a day, Smith has ridden the East/West Regional Trail up to where it ascends a mesa and meanders around bluffs overlooking the distant mountains and plains that he remembers more open not so long ago. It is that kind of open, mesa top experience that drew Smith and his family to Lone Tree.

“Things were changing, and Lone Tree checked the boxes of what we wanted in a community,” he said. “And yet things continue to change.”

Indeed, he and many others worry about change at that “heart of Lone Tree” — or “the soul of our community.” That’s how the area is described in an online petition calling on Lone Tree’s City Council to reject the proposed development called Hillcamp.

Reads the top of the petition, which has exceeded 8,000 signatures: “Save the Lone Tree Bluffs from development.”

The June edition of the local government’s Timberline Magazine notified of the “new residential project proposed on mesa tops west of I-25.” Hillcamp was described as “a joint venture between Brookfield Residential Properties and RidgeGate Investments, Inc.” for 343 homes along that land to be reached by two extended roads: Cabela Drive and Heather Drive at the southern edge of property beside Surrey Ridge.

Map showing the proposed Hillcamp development in Lone Tree. Courtesy photo

The notice in Timberline included a map depicting the East/West Regional Trail between the proposed borders marked in red, and just to the north the popular loop trail around Bluffs Regional Park. Tara Meekma remembers having “a visceral reaction” to the map.

Along with an altered experience along the East/West trail, she imagined a new view atop Bluffs Regional Park — one defined by homes rather than the open, rolling expanse where cattle have grazed.

“We chose to move to Lone Tree, like thousands of other people, because of these hills,” Meekma said.

As others have expressed in recent open houses, in which representatives with Brookfield Residential have tried “to make sure the correct facts are out in the community,” the company’s Colorado Division President Peter Lauener told The Gazette.

“That we’re not rezoning open space to a residential development. That we’re developing the project consistent with zoning and planning documents,” Lauener said, referring to documents going back to a 2000 annexation. “We’re doing wildlife corridors, adding trails, preserving open space and adding additional open space.”

Those were points of a sub-area plan and design guidelines submitted this fall. “The Vision for Hillcamp” was described as “a thoughtfully designed residential neighborhood that is deeply committed to open space creation, enhanced pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and excellence in design.”

The sub-area plan detailed homes “arranged in small, well-proportioned clusters that follow the site’s natural contours and patterns … creating generous, interconnected open spaces that serve both ecological and community purposes.” Meanwhile, the plan states: “Larger, bunched natural areas will provide meaningful habitat rather than fragmented pockets, supporting continuous north-south and east-west wildlife pathways.”

The company provided numbers putting Hillcamp at 392 acres, with 170 of that proposed as open space. The company also pointed to 447 “surrounding acres” previously transferred to the city as open space — combining for 617 acres of open space, compared with 222 acres proposed for homes.

Opponents are unconvinced, including Smith.

“You’re placing 343 homes there and all the infrastructure that comes with that, all the roads and everything,” he said. “It’s going to take away from the open space. Yeah, you’re going to have open space, but it’s going to turn that open space into a pocket park.”

By his estimation, it would not be the bike ride he’s known — especially with the proposed road extension that would cross the East/West trail.

“We are going to provide a pedestrian bridge over the road because of our desire to keep that trail in its exact location,” Lauener said.

Meekma said she has heard from equestrians whose horses would not cross that bridge. She’s heard from others along the popular loop trail at Bluffs Regional Park — others who foresee a changed view.

“I think the developers want to say to people, the development is not right there” at the park, Meekma said. “While understanding that, it still changes the whole complexity, the whole vibe up there.”

Lauener said new opportunities would become available under the Hillcamp plan, with 7½ acres identified for new trail construction. It was among overall proposals in the middle of an entitlement process he anticipated running into next year; approvals are needed from Lone Tree’s Planning Commission and City Council.

The city declined to comment through a spokesperson, citing “an active land use application under ‘quasi-judicial’ review.” The spokesperson referred to an email list for people to sign up and receive updates on future hearings: tinyurl.com/pjextfnn