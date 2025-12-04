Colorado’s muffled majority looks for a voice in our elections | OPINION

By Linda Templin

A massive number of Americans (85% according to the Pew Trust) want total or major election reform. They want a more responsive government, not shutdowns and spectacles of abuse. This is no time for self-interested tinkering around the edges. What the moment demands is parties united in building a fair process worthy of being gifted to future generations. It is essential reform be balanced and fair to all concerned.



Colorado leads the nation in electoral reforms. We have more than our fair share of smart and educated people bold enough to keep building a more perfect union. Our county clerks are constantly improving their security and then sharing the how-tos with other states. We vote on paper ballots. Every election gets audited. Mail ballot signatures get audited. We have independent redistricting committees. Progress is still being made.

Then there was the ill-conceived Proposition 131 in 2024. This top-four jungle primaries measure pushed a policy already showing weaknesses in Alaska. There was already evidence it chokes off ballot access for entire political parties, weakens the power of parties to enact their platform, and floods the zone with high-dollar candidates. If a more populous state like Colorado had that system, no grassroots candidate would have stood a chance to get on the November ballot. The top-four system reduces meaningful competition, and then perversely uses Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) to obscure the lack of policy choices. Even Ranked Choice Voting for Colorado could not support that measure.



The reality of jungle primaries in Alaska and California is they drown out meaningful debate, contain a confusing glut of candidates, and waste millions in political spending that does nothing to clarify the issues. More candidates are competing for the attention of a larger group of voters. In that space, only big money gets heard. As a result, the November elections are turned into a country club. Yet Colorado’s independent political aspirants are now wanting to limit competition — by creating a California-style top-two system here. Ask any California transplant what they think of California politics. They can confirm the California state government is unresponsive to regular people, the urban-rural divide has gotten worse, and political competition resembles a bidding war.

Election Judge Steve Harley wipes down a voting station with disinfectant after it was used by a voter at the McNichols Civic Center Building at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver, Colorado on Oct. 29, 2020. (Forrest Czarnecki/The Gazette)

More than ever, Coloradans need a coalition of voters, political parties and election wonks to build-out a cohesive plan, rather than remaining vulnerable to the nonsense of the year. The good news is academics and other serious thinkers have already laid out a blueprint called “Our Common Purpose: Re-inventing Democracy for the 21st Century.” The better news is some of the recommendations have already been made in Colorado, like independent redistricting. The best news is there already is a working group in Colorado expanding a study to include more voters, candidates, parties and elections workers. These conversations are confidential and will help a team of academics and politically diverse election experts expand on good policy worthy of future giving to future generations.



Linda Templin is executive director of Ranked Choice Voting for Colorado.