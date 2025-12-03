Wings Museum helps mark Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

WINGS OVER THE ROCKIES AIR & SPACE MUSEUM

Denver

News: With the United States Marine Corps celebrating its 250th anniversary this year, the folks at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum agreed that it was only appropriate to have its annual fundraising gala be a celebration of this milestone occasion.

The 250th Birthday Ball was held at the Wings museum on the former Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, and featured an address by U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. George B. Rowell, director of strategic planning and policy for the U.S. Pacific Command (J5), and the opportunity to view the dedication of the museum’s first Marine Corps aircraft, the AV-8B Harrier II+.

The evening also included the time-honored tradition of cutting the ceremonial cake.

Rowell, who graduated with honors from the United States Naval Academy in 1992, assumed his current position in June after serving as the deputy commander of the United States Forces Japan. He has accumulated over 3,500 flight hours, 3,000 of which were in the F/A-18 Hornet, an all-weather supersonic, twin-engined, carrier-capable multirole combat aircraft whose top speed is 1,190 mph.

Established as the Continental Marines on Nov. 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress, the corps was disestablished in 1783 when the Revolutionary War ended. It was re-established as the United States Marine Corps in July 1798 by then-President John Adams.

The anniversary of its founding was a low-key observance every July 11 until 1921 when it was suggested to Commandant John A. Lejeune that going forward, the corps’ birthday should be celebrated every Nov. 10, the original date of its founding.

Alpine Bank was the Birthday Ball’s Title Sponsor. Other sponsors were United Airlines, Colorado Air & Space Port, DEN, Braconier, Footers Catering, Centennial Airport, Creative Bakery Solutions, Guardian Jet and CSBR.

About the organization: The mission of Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum is to educate, excite and inspire innovation for the next generation of aviation and space explorers. The museum has two campuses: One on the former Lowry Air Force Base in Denver and the new Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport.

Website: wingsmuseum.org

Tyler Lyons (Alpine Bank President), Andrea Lyons, and Elizabeth and Andrew Glenn.

Charlie Johnson, WOTR Board Chair, and Amanda Morton, WOTR Guest Experience Director and event organizer.

Lt. Col. Bruce Greene, USMC (Ret.), Tonya Ruhsenberger, and Commander Michael Ruhsenberger, USN (Ret.).

Maj. Gen. George Rowell, USMC (Ret.), CU Boudler ROTC Midshipmen Walker Maze and Samson Skinner, and Kris Rowell.

Ben Kelsey, Congressional aide for US Rep. Jason Crowe; Tashina Salas, Denver Regional Director with US Sen. John Hickenlooper's office; and Antonio Huerta, Legislative Liaison for the Colorado Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Nichole Greenley, Lt. Col. Neil Cordes USMC (Ret.), Stacy Dukes, and Maj. Michael Dukes USMC (Ret.).

Steve and Karen Slye, Chief Marketing Officer at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Sam and Esther Lee with Ashley and Lonnie Vega.

Brian Beatty, board member of the Arapahoe County Airport Authority, and Hetty Carlson, Education and Outreach Specialist for the Colorado Division of Aeronautics.

Jody and David Dickerson, President and CEO of Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum.

Lt. Col. Mike Hile, USMC (Ret.), left, and his family: daughter Kendal, wife Cornelia, daughter Nicole Hartmann, and her husband, Brian Hartmann.

Jody Lee and Blake Stoffel, USMC (Ret.).

Brad and Wendy Tielbur with Kelly Kling, and Col. Gary ÒStaticÓ Kling, USMC (Ret.), Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps Aviation Association Rocky Mountain Chapter.