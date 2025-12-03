Judge finds new way to block Planned Parenthood defunding after appeals court overruled her

A federal judge again blocked a provision of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that prevents Medicaid reimbursements to abortion providers, despite a federal appeals court lifting her previous halt on the law in a different lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani ruled late Tuesday that the federal government likely failed to give clear notice of the new provision, which she claims is required by the spending clause of the Constitution, to states that participate in the joint federal-state Medicaid program. She sided with the group of Democrat-led states suing the Trump administration over the provision, months after she sided with Planned Parenthood, which also sued over the provision, although on different grounds.

The ruling found that the law “does not furnish states with clear notice as to the meaning and application” of the provision, which denies Medicaid reimbursements to clinics that provide abortions.

Talwani paused her order for seven days to allow for appeal, meaning the provision will not be blocked until that time has passed. She also stood firm on her rationale for why she granted the injunction in the case brought by Planned Parenthood, which is currently paused by a federal appeals court.

Planned Parenthood sued over the legislation, which was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump in July, arguing that it unlawfully targeted the organization. Talwani agreed, ruling that Planned Parenthood has “established a substantial likelihood that they will succeed in establishing that such targeted exclusion violates the United States Constitution.”

A panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit blocked her injunction, and it heard oral arguments in the case last month. The appeals court judges appeared skeptical of both the Justice Department and Planned Parenthood’s arguments, but have yet to issue a ruling.

Anti-abortion groups slammed the ruling, with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America calling it the work of a “radical activist” judge.

“The Democrats and their radical activist judges are desperately seeking to thwart the will of the people and bail out the Big Abortion industry, led by Planned Parenthood. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is federal law passed by Congress and signed by the president,” SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood’s more than 40 closures this year are a reflection not only of taxpayers finally having their voice heard, but also their failing business model that prioritizes abortion, politics and profits at the expense of women and children.”

“This fight is not over. The pro-life movement will work tirelessly to ensure the Democrats do not prevail and taxpayers are never forced to pay a dime to prop up Big Abortion businesses,” Dannenfelser added.

The ruling by Talwani marks the latest high-profile injunction she has levied against the Trump administration, as opponents of the administration have flooded the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts and similar left-leaning courts with lawsuits against the president.