Vance in runaway lead for 2028 GOP nomination

Vice President JD Vance dominates the early race to be the 2028 Republican presidential nominee, another sign that his boss, President Donald Trump, continues to influence the GOP base greatly.

With strong support from Republican women and Hispanic voters, Vance’s lead is nearly double the support for his likely competition in what could be a crowded race.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Washington Secrets Tuesday had 68% of Republicans supporting Vance as the party’s nominee. Among all voters — Democrats and independents included — his lead is similar at 62%.

Besides showing tepid support for Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the poll, Republicans seem disinterested in any of the other five possible candidates offered by Rasmussen.

The survey echoes others on the state of the 2028 Republican race. Vance has consistently led Rubio and DeSantis in those.

And the latest Polymarket betting odds show Vance winning the general election with a 30% chance compared to just 18% for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, considered by Democrats as the likely nominee over former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in last year’s presidential election.

Trump insiders credit Vance for being a loyal surrogate for the president and a bulldog when confronting media and political critics. The former senator from Ohio is also considered Trump’s successor in the MAGA movement, though they were quick to warn against writing off Rubio.

The value of the new Rasmussen poll could be in who might emerge as a possible running mate should Vance win the nomination. Below shows the support from likely Republican voters:

— Vance: 68%

— Secretary of State Marco Rubio: 10%

— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: 9%

— Texas Sen. Ted Cruz: 3%

— Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul: 3%

— Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin: 2%

— National intelligence czar Tulsi Gabbard: 2%

— South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott: 1%

Trump has been all over the map when asked about his thoughts on Vance succeeding him. Earlier in the year, he dismissed the thought, but he flipped in his most recent comments.

In August, he said Vance “most likely” will succeed him in 2029. “In all fairness, he’s the vice president,” he said in a bow to tradition.