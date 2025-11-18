MTG dismisses Trump calling her a traitor: ‘Let me tell you what a traitor is’

Standing alongside victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on the Capitol steps on Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) dismissed President Donald Trump’s verbal attacks against her and attempted to turn his claims of her being a “traitor” against him.

“I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five to six years for,” she said. “I gave him my loyalty for free. I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in the primary.”

“Let me tell you what a traitor is,” Greene added. “A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women behind me.”

Last week, Trump said Greene has “lost her way.” On Monday, he called her a “traitor” for attacking him after he allegedly pressured her to remove her name from a petition to force a House vote to release Epstein-related files.

“I never owed him anything, but I fought for him for the policies and for America first, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition,” Greene said.

The House will vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Tuesday after it was forced by a bipartisan petition. On Sunday, Trump called on Republican House members to vote in favor of the legislation, weeks after attempting to dismiss it, which caused a divide in the MAGA movement.

Greene called her efforts to force a vote on the Epstein files “patriotic,” adding that she is fighting for the Americans who allegedly fell victim to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

“This only became possible today because the American people, whom we serve as the representatives here in Congress, demanded that this vote happen,” she said. “And they put more pressure on every single elected politician in this city than has ever been put on them.”

While the House is set to pass the bill that would direct the federal government to release the Epstein files, Greene said the real challenge will come after the vote.

“And today you will see probably a unanimous vote to release the Epstein files in the House,” she said. “But the fight, the real fight, will happen after that.”