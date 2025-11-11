Colorado’s Democratic senators slam deal to end shutdown, vow to fight for health care tax credits

Colorado’s two Democratic U.S. senators voted against a bipartisan deal reached Sunday to end the longest federal government shutdown in history, blasting the package’s failure to extend some health insurance tax credits.

The full Senate passed spending legislation late Monday that could pave the way to reopen the government before the end of the week on a 60-40 vote, with eight lawmakers who caucus with the Democrats joining all but one Republican in favor.

The vote came roughly 24 hours after the same 60 senators voted to end a weeks-long Democratic filibuster on a House-passed resolution to authorize government spending amid a disagreement over health care funding.

“Instead of bringing forward a plan to extend the health care premium tax credits, President Trump and Washington Republicans have chosen once again to make it harder for everyday Americans to buy health care for themselves and their families,” U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said Sunday in a statement before voting “no” on the package.

“We should reopen the government, but I refuse to do it at the expense of families who are simply trying to pay for health care,” he added. “Coloradans deserve better.”

“Every Senate Democrat believes every American should have health care, but Republicans refused to come to the table and work to tackle the health care crisis,” U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper said in a statement after his vote against ending the filibuster. “We will continue to fight every day for universal health care until every American has coverage.”

The deal, negotiated between Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, and three former governors — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, both New Hampshire Democrats, and U.S. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent — funds the government through Jan. 30, but it doesn’t deliver the increased health care spending Democrats have said motivated the stalemate.

Instead, the package includes a commitment that the Senate will vote by mid-December on a Democratic health care bill. It also promises that federal employees laid off by the Trump administration since Oct. 1 won’t lose their jobs, as well as an assurance that federal workers will receive back pay. In addition, senators approved three of 12 full-year appropriations bills, giving lawmakers more than two months to finish annual spending bills for the rest of the government.

Before Sunday and Monday nights’ votes, all but a handful of Democratic senators — including Bennet and Hickenlooper — had voted 14 times against adopting a continuing resolution passed on Sept. 19 by the GOP-controlled House.

In exchange for their votes, the Democrats demanded that the legislation include an extension of tax credits set to expire at the end of the year that go to individuals who purchase health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Some Republicans said they were open to considering extending the funding but held firm that Democrats had to first vote to end the shutdown.

The legislation returns to the House for a vote following final Senate passage of the bill and then goes to the president for his signature before the government is able to reopen.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that the House, which has been out of session since late September, could vote on the package as early as Wednesday, though the Louisiana Republican wouldn’t commit to holding a vote on the Democrats’ health care funding bill before the end of the year.

House Democrats from Colorado denounced the deal and said they plan to vote against it.

“I’m a hard no on this ‘deal’,” U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, said on social media. “My constituents deserve enforceable guarantees for their health care and our democracy. Come back to me when you’re serious.”

“I say hell no to any deal that will cause millions of Americans to lose their health insurance,” U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, a Denver Democrat, posted to X on Sunday night.

“I’ll be voting no,” Assistant House Minority Leader Joe Neguse, a Lafayette Democrat, said Sunday on X.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank, a Colorado Springs Republican, said Monday at a fundraiser for the state GOP that he expected the shutdown would be over by the end of the week.

The deal, Crank told donors, finally resulted when several Democratic senators said, “‘You know what, we’ve had enough.'”

He added that he wasn’t surprised that some Democrats had folded before achieving anything concrete because they hadn’t had an end game in sight.

Crank said he believes Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, was worried about a primary challenge from his party’s left wing “so he literally embarked on this strategy to shut down the government without thinking of the end game.” As the shutdown wore on, he noted, that “became more an more obvious that they were doing that.”

In the end, Crank said, Johnson, the House speaker, had chosen the right approach by insisting the Senate approve a “clean” continuing resolution to extend government funding, like lawmakers had done more than a dozen times under recent Democratic administrations.

“I liken it to extending a lease,” Crank said. “If you’re at the end of your lease and you still haven’t moved out, but your landlord says, ‘Well,, I wouldn’t mind getting another month of rent,’ you extend the lease for a month. Youdon’t try and add things in to the existing lease.”

Added Crank: “We kicked it over to the Senate, and we let them wallow in it for however many weeks they chose to do so. They got nothing in this agreement that they couldn’t have gotten on Day One.”