Why civics education matters more than ever | OPINION

By JD Mangat

At a time when our national conversations often feel divided and trust in institutions runs thin, a young Coloradan is reminding us what democracy can still look like at its best.

Cameron Parker, a student from Lafayette, is representing Colorado at the National Civics Bee in Washington, D.C. As both a civics teacher and the mayor of Lafayette, I could not be prouder. His success captures why civic education remains essential — not as a relic of the past, but as a vital way to show young people how our system of government works and what their role in it truly is.

Cameron earned his way to the national competition by winning the Colorado state championship earlier this year, and I was deeply impressed by all the students who competed.

Let me share why the Civics Bee is sweeping the nation and why we educators believe it’s a game changer in civics education.

The first part of the competition is a quiz in a lively, game-show format. If you think you know more about America than these middle schoolers, think again.

The next round requires students to present a proposal to a panel of judges on an idea they believed could be enacted into law. Cameron offered a real solution to a real problem. After his family was evacuated during the 2021 Marshall Fire, his father never received an emergency alert. In response, Cameron proposed a free cellphone app, offered by all wireless providers, that would automatically notify citizens in emergencies.

As an educator, I see every day how this kind of learning transforms students. When young people realize a city council decision affects their local park, or that their voice at a school board meeting can shape what happens in their classrooms, civics stops being abstract and becomes a living part of their world.

That’s why I, and so many educators and elected officials across the country, are strong proponents of the National Civics Bee. Launched by the Daniels Fund and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, this competition brings civic values to life in a fun and inspiring way.

It’s nonpartisan and unifying, with local chambers of commerce sponsoring competitions in their communities. The Civics Bee gives teachers a new tool to engage students, and families often study together to help their children prepare.

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

For me, civic engagement has always been personal. As a Daniels Fund Scholar, I not only had the life-changing opportunity to attend college with a full-ride scholarship, but I was also shaped by Bill Daniels’ belief tleadership is rooted in service, integrity and responsibility to community. That experience inspired me to become a teacher, helping young people understand not just how government works, but why it matters. It also guided me into public service, where I strive each day to model the same civic values I teach in the classroom.

Understanding how decisions are made, how to evaluate information, and how to engage respectfully with others are not partisan skills. They are civic essentials. If our republic is to function as the Founders intended, these habits must be renewed in every generation.

In the civics classroom, we focus on the shared values that sustain self-government: respect, service, curiosity and participation. Wherever Americans find themselves on the political spectrum, the health of our democracy depends on citizens who can think critically, listen generously and work together toward solutions.

As Cameron travels to Washington and competes on the National Civics Bee stage, he carries with him the pride of his hometown, the spirit of Colorado and the hope of a generation that believes in participation. His example reminds us civics is not a relic of the past but the foundation of our future. If we continue to invest in teaching our young people how our republic works, and why it matters, then the future of our state, and our country, will be in very good hands.

JD Mangat is mayor of Lafayette and a middle-school civics teacher.