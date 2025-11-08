Calendar Nov. 10-16
MONDAY, NOV. 10
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting
- Archuleta County League of Women Voters: Meeting, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 451 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 6 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 830 Elm St., Denver
- (R) Broomfield County Republican Party: Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
- (D) Douglas County Democratic Party: Executive Committee, 7-9 p.m., contact secretary@dougcodems.org for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Labor & Economic Development Monthly Meeting, 8-9:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-labor-economic-development-monthly-meeting-tickets-1340053980529 for more information
TUESDAY, NOV. 11
- (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link
- Phil Weiser Fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/11.11.25warrengully
- (R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Women Supper Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., RSVP at larimercorw.com
- (D) Park County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6 p.m., contact chair@parkdems.org for more information
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Young Dems Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Aurora
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 4 Meeting, 6-7 p.m., 4855 Federal Blvd., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Denver Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83186239826 to join the meeting
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internationalism Committee, 6-7:15 p.m., RSVP at https://bit.ly/ddsa-international
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact calendar@jeffcodems.org for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 5 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., contact info@denverdemocrats.org for more information
- (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 1 Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 6800 W. Hampden Ave., Lakewood
- (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Board Meeting, 7-10 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: West Metro Working Group Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84116760583 to join the meeting
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., LSB B, Denver
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Coffee Klatch Group, 9-11 a.m., 12293 E. Illiff Ave., Aurora
- Colorado General Assembly: Colorado Commission on Uniform State Laws, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., HCR 0107, Denver
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- (D) Boulder County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8:30 p.m., 4571 Broadway St., Boulder
- Senator Kolker: Town Hall SD 16, 6-7 p.m., 6509 W. Ken Caryl Ave., Littleton
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 36 & 40 Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 15200 E. Girard Ave., Ste. 1400, Aurora
- (L) Colorado Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Latino Initiative, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Lakewood
- (D) Arapahoe/Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 38 Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., visit hd38democrats.com for more information
- (R) Denver Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: Social Justice Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/events for more information
THURSDAY, NOV. 13
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- (D) Weld County Democratic Party: Coffee and Conversation, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 1923 59th Ave., Greeley
- Colorado General Assembly: Capitol Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver
- (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 2001 S. Shield St., Unit B3, Fort Collins
- (D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 5:30-8 p.m., 2001 S. Shields St., Unit B3, Fort Collins
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Southwest Denver Meetups, 6-7 p.m., contact coordination.chair@denverdsa.org for more information
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 6 Social Hour, 6-7 p.m., 4400 E. 8th Ave., Denver,
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Pol-Ed Article Reading, 6-8 p.m., 2019 E. 17th Ave., Denver
- (D) Broomfield County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 280 Spader Way, Broomfield
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: What’s Next for Our Party—Denver Young Dems, 6-8:30 p.m., 3000 Lawrence St., Denver
- (D) Lake County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 421 W. 6th St., Leadville
- (R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 42 Meeting, 7-8:15 p.m., RSVP to info@arapahoedems.org for more information
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Orientation Call, 7-8:30 p.m., RSVP at http://bit.ly/DDSA-Orientation
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-8:30 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting
FRIDAY, NOV. 14
- Colorado General Assembly: Joint Budget Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., JBC, Denver
- Colorado General Assembly: Legislative Council, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old State Library, Denver
- (L) Boulder County Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Indivisible Group Meeting, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., contact info@arapahoedems.org for more information
- (R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information
SATURDAY, NOV. 15
- (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 p.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information
- (D) Eagle County Democratic Party: Habitat for Humanity Build Day, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 230 Nighthawk Cir., Gypsum, RSVP at https://habitatvailvalley.charityproud.org/VolunteerRegistration/Index/?activity=53562
- Alexis Hoffkling: Meet & Greet, 9:30-11 a.m., 13701 W. Jewell Ave., #112, Lakewood
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Meeting, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver
- (L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Labor Committee Meeting, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84489800250 to join the meting
- Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link
- Arvada/Westminster: Legislative Town Hall, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link
- (D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 3 Meeting, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1000 Englewood Pkwy., Englewood
- League of Women Voters Mesa: The U.S. Constitution, 1-3 p.m., 3270 D 1/2 Rd., Bldg. A, Clifton
SUNDAY, NOV. 16
- (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Internal Organizing Committee, 4-5 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83128758120 to join the meeting