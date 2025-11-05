Nancy Mace suing American Airlines and Charleston airport for defamation

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced that she is suing for defamation after American Airlines filed an incident report involving her recent travel out of Charleston International Airport.

The case is seeking “damages for defamation per se and reputational harm, as well as a full public correction and/or retractions for the allegedly false reports” from the airline, airport personnel, and police officers involved.

“The Congresswoman maintains that these fabricated reports constitute defamation per se, violations of her civil rights, and tortious interference in her campaign for Governor,” a press release from Mace’s office said.

Mace allegedly used profanity while addressing police officers trying to escort her through the Charleston airport ahead of a flight on Oct. 30. According to the report filed by the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department, “Mace became very irate after a misunderstanding involving officers assigned to escort her to her gate.”

The report states Mace told officers, “We would never treat Tim Scott like this,” after she was found waiting at TSA’s Known Crewmember entrance. Officers alleged in their report that Mace arrived late for the appointed 6:30 a.m. ET. At 7:00 a.m., the officers were made aware that Mace had arrived, and they met her a minute later. Mace then “immediately began loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us,” according to the report.

Mace retained the counsel of Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. Klayman previously represented conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi in another defamation case that was ultimately dismissed.

“We believe Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been subjected to a calculated and coordinated effort to malign her character through deliberately falsified documentation,” Klayman said.

“No American, let alone a sitting member of Congress, should be subjected to institutional misconduct and defamation of this nature. We intend to hold all those fully accountable for their actions,” he added.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) condemned Mace’s alleged actions. Scott said it is not becoming of a congresswoman “to use such vulgar language when dealing with constituents.”

Mace’s office had no further comment for the Washington Examiner outside of the press release.