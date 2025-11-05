Darren Rizzi says improving special teams play ‘starts with me’ | Broncos notebook

ENGLEWOOD — Darren Rizzi is looking in the mirror to improve Broncos special teams.

“It starts with me,” Rizzi said after practice Tuesday. “I’m the special teams coordinator.”

The Broncos have endured up-and-down special teams play throughout the year. Kicker Wil Lutz kicked the game winner to beat the Texans last week. But another Lutz field-goal attempt was blocked, wide receiver Michael Bandy muffed a punt and other players were late running onto the field on kicking units.

Coach Sean Payton was especially peeved by the kicking substitution errors. On Sunday, after a 18-15 victory in Houston, he said: “We’ll get that cleaned up or we’ll find someone else that can do it.” Payton later clarified his comments were directed at players and not his special teams coordinator.

Rizzi explained Tuesday why some players were running late onto the field.

“We had a couple of times where the 11th guy is running out late, which we can’t have,” Rizzi said. “Guys’ roles changed. Obviously, we’ve been fortunate through these first eight weeks of not having a ton of moving parts. Then, all of the sudden, we lose a few guys for this game. … I’ve always prided myself on being an organized (and) disciplined guy.”

Rizzi expressed confidence in his ability to make corrections.

“The players are 100 percent bought in,” Rizzi said. “There’s absolutely no doubt about that. We’ve had some issues here or there, but along the way we’ve had a lot of positive too. We have to keep doing the positive things, and we have to help the team more in these situations for sure.”

Short week

The Broncos (7-2) host the Raiders (2-6) on “Thursday Night Football” with a short week of practice time.

“The main thing is being able to make sure our bodies are getting right for the game Thursday,” outside linebacker Nik Bonitto said. “Coach (Sean Payton) is going to have a good plan for us.”

Right guard Quinn Meinerz gave credit to the Walton-Penner ownership group for providing modernized recovery tools to make sure Denver players are fresh to play against Las Vegas.

“I think it’s the rest and the recovery,” Meinerz said. “Less is more on a short week.”

One-score games

The Broncos are learning to win in clutch situations.

Denver finished last season 1-6 when playing in one-score games. In 2025, the team is 5-2 in such games entering Week 10 against the Raiders.

“When the moment gets tough, that seems to be when we play our best football,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said after practice Tuesday at Broncos Park. “That’s a really, really hard quality to earn as a football team. … We have situational periods every day in practice. We cover them extensively and everybody knows exactly where they’re supposed to be and what they’re supposed to be doing at all times.”

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones added: “It’s just growth. … This year, we know what we need to do to win these games.”

Injury report

The Broncos announced good news on their injury report.

Four players were upgraded from nonparticipants from Monday’s estimated report to being limited Tuesday at Broncos Park: safety Brandon Jones (foot), safety P.J. Locke (neck), wide receiver Marvin Mims (concussion) and cornerback Riley Moss (ankle).

Three previously limited players were upgraded to full participants: outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee).

Tight end Nate Adkins (knee), kicker Lutz (illness) and cornerback Pat Surtain (pectoral) did not practice Tuesday.

Briefly

The Broncos released special teamer J.T. Gray with an injury waiver, according to the NFL transactions wire Tuesday. Gray suffered a hamstring injury Sunday against the Texans in his Broncos debut. … Denver has respect for Raiders’ edge rusher Maxx Crosby. He’s logged five sacks in eight games this season. Meinerz said: “He’s been a game wrecker for a very long time. So, I’ve got to have a very good plan for him in the run game and protection.” … Rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant celebrated his first NFL touchdown against the Cowboys with a Mile High Salute celebration popularized by ex-Broncos running back Terrell Davis. Bryant said: “I’m trying to get all the boys to bring it back. But, you know, you’ve got your little TikTok dances and all of that. I’m going to keep it short and simple, and just hit the salute.”