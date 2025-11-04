Russell Westbrook brings expected energy, honesty back to Denver

Knowing what’s coming and stopping what’s coming are two different things.

The Nuggets knew what kind of energy Russell Westbrook was bringing to Ball Arena in his return as a member of the Kings on Monday.

“Russ,” Nuggets coach David Adelman answered when asked what he expected from Westbrook prior to Denver’s win. “He plays super hard, impacts the game, winning player. He did so much for us last year. He’s what he is. He’s the most consistent energy guy I’ve been around. We know what he’s going to bring to the game. (It’s) what he brought to us last year.”

Slowing him down is a different story. Westbrook’s energy level never dips, and he has a way of mustering up a little extra juice when it’s one of his former teams on the other side.

The veteran wearing No. 18 in his 18th NBA season kept his new team competitive against his former team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in more than 36 minutes of playing time. He shot 59% from the field, 50% from 3 and was perfect on three free throws. Afterward, he was appreciative of the fan support throughout his lone season in Denver, and Nuggets nation paid their respects with an ovation after a tribute video was played during the first timeout.

“They were great, always giving me good energy. I gave them the same,” Westbrook said in the visiting locker room after Monday’s game. “I came out, competed at a high level every night, so I was grateful for them, for the ovation. I appreciate that.”

In his 17th NBA season, Westbrook posted 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He started 36 of the 75 games he appeared in for the Nuggets in Denver.

“I thought it was great,” Westbrook said. “I guess other people didn’t.”

The contract Westbrook signed with Denver ahead of last season included a player option for this season. He said he was told not to accept his player option worth $3.5 million. That was all he needed to hear.

“The truth is they didn’t want me back. It ain’t up to me,” Westbrook said.

“God always has a plan, be patient. It’s not up to me. They didn’t want me. That’s OK,” he said. “I don’t go anywhere I’m not wanted. I don’t need to.”

That proved to be the case. A little more than a week before the season started, the Kings came calling and offered Westbrook a one-year contract. It’s early, but Sacramento coach Doug Christie appreciates the blunt honestly Westbrook brings everywhere he goes.

“I can’t say enough about Russ, his gravity, his intensity, his attention to detail, his willingness to speak out as opposed to whispering in the corner and all that. He’s going to say it. I’m that way, so it’s nice to have a player who, in the locker room, is that way, as well, because communication is big,” Christie said. “It’s something that has to happen amongst our players, and they’ll figure it out. His aggressiveness and how he goes about his business helps set a tone for our team.”

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook reacts after being called for a foul in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Prior to the game, Westbrook was greeted by multiple members of his previous team. Peyton Watson wrapped up his fellow Los Angeleno with a hug, while Aaron Gordon and Westbrook exchanged their preexisting handshake right before tipoff. Nikola Jokic took a moment with his former teammate during pregame warmups.

“It’s always good to see Russ, especially because he was our teammate last year,” Jokic said. “Me and him had a really good chemistry for such a short period of time. He’s a great player. He’s a Hall of Famer. It’s always good to see him on the floor.”

Adelman also said he is happy to see Westbrook find a new home. He credited Westbrook with helping the Nuggets get out of last season’s first-round series against the Clippers and providing some much-needed defensive versatility against the Thunder in the second round. Even though a second season didn’t make sense to Denver’s new front office, there’s not much in the way of hard feelings.

“I always take a positive out of everything, regardless of what happened. I’m grateful to be able to play. That’s one thing that’s positive — always. I’m grateful to be able to impact people and interact with fans, people that work around the arena, people that appreciate me and who I am and what I bring to the table,” Westbrook said.

“The business part of it is what it’s going to be. It is what it is.”