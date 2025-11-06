Broncos drop Geno Smith 6 times while competing against each other for sacks

When it comes to sacks, Broncos defensive players compete against each other.

In the 10-7 win over Las Vegas on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver had six sacks of Raiders quarterback Beno Smith.

“I you don’t get to the quarterback in the first two steps, you’re not getting a sack here,’’ said defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. “If you’re not there in two seconds, you’re not getting there. It really is a race. As soon as we line up, what is the fastest move to beat these guys?”

Franklin-Myers, who had a shared sack, was one of seven Broncos players in the sack column. Outside linebackers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper both had 1.5. Defensive linemen Zach Allen and Malcolm Roach each had 1.0. And defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike also had a shared sack.

Bonitto, after not having a sack in the past three games, now has a team-high 9.5. The Broncos have 46 sacks this season, keeping them on pace to break the NFL record of 72 set by Chicago in 1984.

“It’s definitely a competition,’’ Cooper said of players on defense. “We’re definitely making it fun with that. Everybody’s got goals, everybody’s got aspirations.”

Bonitto has said it’s “very reasonable” to break the 2012 team record of 18.5 sacks by Von Miller, although he is now slightly behind that pace. Allen has wanted to get to 10 sacks for the first time in his career and is now on pace to get there.

Bandy, Lewis, Taylor up from practice squad

Before Thursday’s game, the Broncos promoted wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Bandy took the spot of defensive back J.T. Gray, who was waived Tuesday with an injury designation. With wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. out with a concussion, he returned one punt for a loss of one yard and had a fair catch.

The Broncos also elevated tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Reese Taylor from the practice squad to face the Raiders. It was the second straight elevation for Lewis, 41, who became the oldest player in Broncos history when he got in for six snaps in last Sunday’s 18-15 win at Houston. It marked the first elevation of the season for Taylor, who was brought up to provide depth with star cornerback Pat Surtain II out with a strained left pectoral.

Payton’s decisions

On a windy night, Broncos coach Sean Payton said he regretted having Wil Lutz attempt a 59-yard field goal in the third quarter. It was well short.

There was another controversial call made by Payton in the third quarter, but he didn’t say anything about regretting it. With the Broncos facing third-and-1 at the Raiders 36 and the score tied 7-7 with 6:25 left in the quarter, he called for quarterback Bo Nix to throw the ball back to Courtland Sutton and perhaps pass.

Sutton got in a passing motion before pulling the ball back in. He then took a 5-yard sack and Denver had to punt

“It is a play we’ve had up,’’ Payton said. “It’s short yardage, so it’s a misdirect. We’ve called this before. They did a good job peeling on the running back, and so when it works, it looks great. And Courtland was smart, not throwing it. That’s exactly what happened.”

Briefly

Safety P.J. Locke, who had been listed as questionable with a neck injury, played. … In addition to Surtain and Mims, inactive for Denver were tight end Nate Adkins (knee), running back Jaleel McLaughlin, outside linebacker Que Robinson and defensive linemen Sai’vion Jones and Jordan Jackson. … Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw was erratic, shanking his first three punts. But he recovered to average 41.9 yards gross and 38.7 yards net on seven months. … Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman intercepted a Smith pass in the third quarter and returned it 23 yards on his second pick of the season.