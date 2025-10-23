Russia calls new US sanctions ‘entirely counterproductive’ as Ukraine celebrates decision

A spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry called the new U.S. sanctions targeting the country’s two largest oil companies “entirely counterproductive,” but dismissed their possible implications.

“Our country has developed a strong immunity to Western restrictions and will continue to confidently develop its economic and energy potential,” Maria Zakharova said during a weekly news briefing on Thursday, claiming that they will not “pose any particular problems” for Russia.

It’s unclear what effect the new sanctions will have on Russia’s economy and whether they will be enough to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to end the war. Putin and President Donald Trump had a tentative meeting planned in Hungary, but it was scrapped earlier this week.

“We canceled the meeting with President Putin; it just didn’t feel right to me,” Trump said at a White House gathering of reporters. “It didn’t feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I canceled it, but we’ll do it in the future.”

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s security council and former president known for his bombastic social media rhetoric, said, “The United States is our adversary, and their talkative ‘peacemaker’ has now fully embarked on the warpath against Russia.”

Trump came into the White House in January with the goal of quickly negotiating an end to this conflict that has now gone on for more than three and a half years, but has made little progress on doing so despite overtures to Moscow.

The president has expressed frustration along the way toward both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who celebrated the new sanctions announcement.

“The new U.S. sanctions against Russia’s oil giants are a clear signal that prolonging the war and spreading terror comes at a cost. And this is a fair and absolutely deserved step. It is precisely pressure on Russia that will be effective for achieving peace, and sanctions are one of its key components,” he said.

The European Union announced its 19th round of sanctions on Russia this week.

Trump has made seemingly contradictory comments about the status of the war in recent weeks, saying at one point that Ukraine may have the ability to retake Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories, only to urge both sides later to agree to stop the fighting and freeze the battle lines, which Ukrainian leaders have consistently said was a non-starter.

The president also met with Putin in Alaska in mid-August, but there was no follow-up meeting between Putin and Zelensky, which Trump had indicated was in the works then.

The latest debate the president is wrestling with is whether to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles, which would allow the embattled country to hit military targets far from the front lines. A primary target Ukraine hopes to target is the production facilities that make the drones that have terrorized its skies for years.

While the president has floated the idea, he recently argued that the only way to deploy Tomahawks promptly would be to have U.S. troops operate them. He has long since ruled out directly involving U.S. troops in the war.

“The only way a Tomahawk is going to be shot is if we shot it, and we’re not going to do that,” Trump said. “It takes a year of intense training to learn how to use it. And we know how to use it, and we’re not going to be teaching other people. It’s too far out into the future.”