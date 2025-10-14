20,000 Colorado taxpayers eligible for $8 million in unclaimed refunds

The state of Colorado has started sending notices to an estimated 20,000 taxpayers who may be eligible for a total of $8 million in unclaimed tax refunds.

The notices, which will be sent out through June 30, 2026, are part of an effort by Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado Department of Revenue, the New Practice Lab from New America, and Gary Community Ventures to utilize existing taxpayer data to create prefilled returns. Lawmakers passed a bill in 2024 requiring the Department of Revenue to assist taxpayers in amending their state tax returns.

“Its no secret that filing taxes is too costly and complicated, but the state is taking proactive action to ensure Coloradans get every dollar you deserve from your tax returns,” said Polis. “Coloradans who receive a notice can submit this prefilled online form in less than 10 minutes, putting extra money back in your pocket.”

Taxpayers who receive notices will find instructions for reviewing and filing amended returns and can expect to receive their refund within a few weeks.

“Colorado is leading the way in making it simpler for people to get the tax refunds they are owed, putting more money in the pockets of Coloradans, and cutting through the bureaucracy,” said Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, who sponsored the 2024 bill.