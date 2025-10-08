2025 ATHENA Leadership Award nominations are due on Friday | NONPROFIT REGISTER

News: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce has set 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 as the deadline for submitting nominations for its 2025 ATHENA Leadership Award.

Nomination forms can be found on the chamber website, cwcc.org.

The 2025 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient will be announced in November and then honored at a celebratory luncheon to be held Dec. 3 in Sturm Pavilion at the Denver Art Museum.

Nominees may represent either the profit or not-for-profit sector and meet each of the following criteria:

Demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession

Provide valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in their community

Actively assist women and historically underrepresented people in achieving their full leadership potential

Must live in Colorado and cannot have been nominated more than two times in a row

Must attend the luncheon where the award is presented and participate in a fireside chat led by chamber president/CEO Simone Ross

The winner will be selected by a committee made up of a diverse group of community leaders and past ATHENA recipients.

In addition to celebrating the 2025 winner, the December luncheon will feature an address by Jonna Mendez, retired chief of disguise for the CIA’s Office of Technical Service, who will share her story of being a female spy at the height of the Cold War and how grit and good fortune helped her navigate a misogynistic world.

She chronicles her 27 years as a spy in her best-selling book, “In True Face. A Woman’s Life in the CIA. Unmasked.”

About the organization: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1988 to give women a voice in business, support women in business and provide resources to help them succeed.

Website: cwcc.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.