Denver 311 service hours reduced, ‘Sunny’ chatbot takes on more

The City and County of Denver announced on Monday that it is reducing service hours for its Denver 311 non-emergency service, which helps visitors and residents navigate the city and its services, and is relying more on “Sunny,” an AI-powered chatbot.

According to a post from the city’s official social media account, the new hours for Denver’s 311 will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, trimming two hours off the previous schedule.

City officials posted that the change in hours is “to align with its budget and ensure the best possible service.”

The city is changing 311 hours to align with its budget and ensure the best possible service. The new hours are 7 am to 5 pm weekdays. Our chatbot, Sunny, can answer questions and connect you to services 24/7!

As part of its effort to help Denver plug a $200 million hole in its 2026 budget, city officials eliminated nine vacant and one filled 311 customer service agent positions.

Callers needing assistance outside of the new hours are encouraged to access the chatbot online at https://denvergov.org/Sunny, or by texting “Hi” to 439-311 from a mobile device.

Assistance is also available through WhatsApp by calling or texting 877-537-8669.

In a recent audit, city auditors found that Denver 311 and its partner agencies struggled with a coordinated approach to managing and resolving residents’ requests, including some cases being misrouted to the wrong agency due to missing information.