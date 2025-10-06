NEWSLETTERS
Denver 311 service hours reduced, ‘Sunny’ chatbot takes on more

By 10/06/2025 | updated 21 hours ago
As Denver works through ways to trim dollars from its budget, it is also trimming staffed hours from its Denver 311 non-emergency line, relying more on a n Ai-powered chatbot named Sunny to help residents navigate the city's complex list of services.

The City and County of Denver announced on Monday that it is reducing service hours for its Denver 311 non-emergency service, which helps visitors and residents navigate the city and its services, and is relying more on “Sunny,” an AI-powered chatbot.

According to a post from the city’s official social media account, the new hours for Denver’s 311 will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, trimming two hours off the previous schedule.

City officials posted that the change in hours is “to align with its budget and ensure the best possible service.”

As part of its effort to help Denver plug a $200 million hole in its 2026 budget, city officials eliminated nine vacant and one filled 311 customer service agent positions.

Callers needing assistance outside of the new hours are encouraged to access the chatbot online at https://denvergov.org/Sunny, or by texting “Hi” to 439-311 from a mobile device.

Assistance is also available through WhatsApp by calling or texting 877-537-8669.

In a recent audit, city auditors found that Denver 311 and its partner agencies struggled with a coordinated approach to managing and resolving residents’ requests, including some cases being misrouted to the wrong agency due to missing information.

Avatar photo
Deborah Smith

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado judges explore professionalism, ethics, AI in discussions with lawyers

Members of Colorado’s state and federal judiciary held a series of discussions with lawyers on Friday that touched on attorneys’ ethical obligations, the responsible use of artificial intelligence and generational differences in the legal profession. “The world has changed very dramatically since we started practicing. It’s much more competitive,” said Justice Richard L. Gabriel. The […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado Prescription Affordability Review Board votes to limit cost of rheumatoid arthritis drug

Colorado became the first state in the nation to set a price cap on a specific medication last week, following a unanimous decision by the Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board to limit the cost of a drug used to treat inflammatory conditions. On Oct. 3, the board voted to set an Upper Payment Limit, or […]
