Nallapati tapped as Denver’s first Chief AI & Information Officer

Suma Nallapat, Denver’s chief information officer, is about to take on an expanded role for the city as its new Chief AI and Information Officer (CAIO) for the City and County of Denver.

Mayor Mike Johnston made the announcement on Monday, just as Denver’s second annual AI Summit got underway in the Sturm Grand Pavilion in the Denver Art Museum.

“Denver is positioning itself as the nation’s most forward-thinking AI city,” Johnston said in a press statement. “Suma has been a visionary leader in technology, and with this expanded role, she will ensure that AI is not only effective but also ethical, inclusive, and deeply human-centered. This is about more than just implementing technology; it’s about building public trust, closing opportunity gaps, and ensuring every Denverite has a voice in the future we’re building.”

Last week the city wrapped up a weeklong series of budget hearings as Johnston works toward patching a projected $200 million leak in Denver’s budget.

Among budget cuts and layoffs, many city departments and agencies indicated they would be looking toward increased use of technology to increase efficiency and to compensate for the loss of employees.

City officials said the new title reflects the city’s “commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence as a responsible, resident-centered tool to improve public services and ensure technology serves all communities equitably and ethically.

Nallapati will now oversee the city’s strategy for scaling AI across various government functions, including resident engagement tools like Sunny to internal service automation, permit reviews, emergency response, and sustainable infrastructure.

As CAIO, Nallapati will focus on several key areas such as coordinating AI projects and tools across all city departments and agencies, integrating AI into core city services such as permitting, emergency dispatch, public safety and more.

The city will also launch an AI RFP (request for proposals) seeking innovative AI vendors to transform city operations and improve the resident experience.

“AI is no longer just a tool — it’s a core capability for a more responsive, resilient, and resident-focused government,” said Suma Nallapati in the release. “I am honored to lead this next chapter as we responsibly scale AI to improve lives, close equity gaps, and deliver smarter public services for every Denverite.”

Nallapati brings more than 20 years of executive leadership in technology and public-private partnerships. Before joining the City and County of Denver, she served as chief digital officer at Dish Network and as secretary of technology and CIO for the State of Colorado.