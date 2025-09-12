As need increases, Fill a Plate for Hunger supporters step up | NONPROFIT REGISTER

WE DON’T WASTE

Denver

News: With an estimated one in every eight Coloradans experiencing food insecurity, the need for We Don’t Waste and its ability to provide nutritious produce, protein, dairy and other healthy foods to those in need is increasing at breakneck speed.

At the nonprofit organization’s 14th Fill a Plate for Hunger, chief executive officer Kyle Endres told the 550 guests that “More and more families are coming to our monthly mobile food markets and requests from our 100-plus nonprofit partners are daunting.

“It takes a village to feed a village,” Endres continued, adding that he and his staff are up to the challenge. “The food is out there and we’re gonna get it.”

In the past year, We Don’t Waste recovered enough food to equal 24 million servings to be distributed to 750,000 Coloradans.

Net proceeds from the Sept. 4 event held at ReelWorks are expected to top $505,000, thanks in large part to a live auction called by Zack Krone that brought in $97,000 and the paddle-raise that was launched with a $50,000 gift from George Eidsness, president of Transwest, Inc., and his wife, Barbara. They also raised their paddle when Krone asked if there was anyone willing to offer $25,000.

The couple has supported We Don’t Waste since it was founded by Arlan Preblud in 2009 and several years ago donated a refrigerated truck – We Don’t Waste’s first – to enhance WDW’s food distribution.

Fill a Plate for Hunger’s success comes in large part from Denver’s restaurant community. Menu-chef coordinator Troy Guard said that he “Didn’t have to ask these guys twice” when he approached fellow restaurateurs to participate in the 2025 edition of this popular fundraiser.

During cocktail hour guests could sample food and drinks from Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, Kawa Ni, Maria Empanada, Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Guard and Grace, Odell Brewing Co. The OBC Wine Project, Suerte Tequila, Gruvi, Woody Creek Distillers, Laws Whiskey House and Spring 44 Distilling.

The three-course dinner featured appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts from Bistro Vendome, ChoLon Modern Asian, Ash’Kara, Urban Farmer, The Bindery, Blackbelly, STK Steakhouse, Guard and Grace, Alma Fonda Fina and Baume’ Dessert Bar.

Retired weather forecaster Ed Greene emceed the fundraiser attended by such WDW supporters as founder Arlan Preblud and his wife, Leigh Sinclair; Sharon Knight, president/CEO of WDW partner Hope Communities; Jeremy Bronson, owner of Occasions Catering, and his wife, Kristin, executive director of the Colorado Lawyers Committee; Martin and Gail Berliner; Brian Fun and Charles Jordy, president of Jordy Construction, the firm that partnered with Neo Studio to transform a 27,000-square-foot building to a state-of-the-art facility for WDW that includes warehouse storage, cold storage, distribution areas and classroom and office space.

“A building is only as good as what you do with it,” WDW CEO Endres pointed out. “In addition to using ours for storage, distribution and offices, we’ve recently completed a kitchen where we’ll offer classes on how to maximize food budgets and cook with less.”

Shannon Garcia-Lewis, chair of the WDW board and chief people officer for Pella Windows and Doors of Denver and Northern Colorado, pointed out that the colorful paper butterflies that decorated the event venue were made by individuals whose lives had been touched by WDW.

“We provide good food to those who need it most,” Garcia-Lewis said, “and the butterflies represent how small changes in initial conditions can lead to large-scale variation in the future state of the system.

About the organization: We Don’t Waste works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food – not leftovers or stuff that’s gone bad — from the food industry and delivering it to over 100 nonprofit partners, such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and daycare programs and mobile markets that make regular visits to “food deserts” in underserved neighborhoods. Since its founding in 2009, We Don’t Waste has recovered approximately 50 million pounds of food that otherwise would have wound up in a landfill.

Website: wedontwaste.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.