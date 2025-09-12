NEWSLETTERS
As need increases, Fill a Plate for Hunger supporters step up | NONPROFIT REGISTER

By 09/12/2025 | updated 46 minutes ago
Scott Shaffer, Culinary Director Jeff Armstrong, and Shawna Sauter, with Blue Island Oyster Bar, serving Blackberry oysters on the half shell. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

WE DON’T WASTE 

Denver 

News: With an estimated one in every eight Coloradans experiencing food insecurity, the need for We Don’t Waste and its ability to provide nutritious produce, protein, dairy and other healthy foods to those in need is increasing at breakneck speed. 

At the nonprofit organization’s 14th Fill a Plate for Hunger, chief executive officer Kyle Endres told the 550 guests that “More and more families are coming to our monthly mobile food markets and requests from our 100-plus nonprofit partners are daunting. 

“It takes a village to feed a village,” Endres continued, adding that he and his staff are up to the challenge. “The food is out there and we’re gonna get it.” 

In the past year, We Don’t Waste recovered enough food to equal 24 million servings to be distributed to 750,000 Coloradans.  

Net proceeds from the Sept. 4 event held at ReelWorks are expected to top $505,000, thanks in large part to a live auction called by Zack Krone that brought in $97,000 and the paddle-raise that was launched with a $50,000 gift from George Eidsness, president of Transwest, Inc., and his wife, Barbara. They also raised their paddle when Krone asked if there was anyone willing to offer $25,000.  

The couple has supported We Don’t Waste since it was founded by Arlan Preblud in 2009 and several years ago donated a refrigerated truck – We Don’t Waste’s first – to enhance WDW’s food distribution.   

Fill a Plate for Hunger’s success comes in large part from Denver’s restaurant community. Menu-chef coordinator Troy Guard said that he “Didn’t have to ask these guys twice” when he approached fellow restaurateurs to participate in the 2025 edition of this popular fundraiser.  

During cocktail hour guests could sample food and drinks from Blue Island Oyster Bar and Seafood, Kawa Ni, Maria Empanada, Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen, Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Guard and Grace, Odell Brewing Co. The OBC Wine Project, Suerte Tequila, Gruvi, Woody Creek Distillers, Laws Whiskey House and Spring 44 Distilling. 

The three-course dinner featured appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts from Bistro Vendome, ChoLon Modern Asian, Ash’Kara, Urban Farmer, The Bindery, Blackbelly, STK Steakhouse, Guard and Grace, Alma Fonda Fina and Baume’ Dessert Bar. 

Retired weather forecaster Ed Greene emceed the fundraiser attended by such WDW supporters as founder Arlan Preblud and his wife, Leigh Sinclair; Sharon Knight, president/CEO of WDW partner Hope Communities; Jeremy Bronson, owner of Occasions Catering, and his wife, Kristin, executive director of the Colorado Lawyers Committee; Martin and Gail Berliner; Brian Fun and Charles Jordy, president of Jordy Construction, the firm that partnered with Neo Studio to transform a 27,000-square-foot building to a state-of-the-art facility for WDW that includes warehouse storage, cold storage, distribution areas and classroom and office space. 

“A building is only as good as what you do with it,” WDW CEO Endres pointed out. “In addition to using ours for storage, distribution and offices, we’ve recently completed a kitchen where we’ll offer classes on how to maximize food budgets and cook with less.” 

Shannon Garcia-Lewis, chair of the WDW board and chief people officer for Pella Windows and Doors of Denver and Northern Colorado, pointed out that the colorful paper butterflies that decorated the event venue were made by individuals whose lives had been touched by WDW. 

“We provide good food to those who need it most,” Garcia-Lewis said, “and the butterflies represent how small changes in initial conditions can lead to large-scale variation in the future state of the system. 

About the organization: We Don’t Waste works to reduce hunger and food waste in the Denver area by recovering quality, unused food – not leftovers or stuff that’s gone bad — from the food industry and delivering it to over 100 nonprofit partners, such as food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and daycare programs and mobile markets that make regular visits to “food deserts” in underserved neighborhoods. Since its founding in 2009, We Don’t Waste has recovered approximately 50 million pounds of food that otherwise would have wound up in a landfill. 

Website: wedontwaste.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Tim Kuklinski, center, chef and Operating Partner at Bistro Vendôme, creates a dish including pork rillette, Palisade peach jam, and sunflower seed and apricot honey crisps, with the help of others in the culinary industry, such as Guard and Grace pastry cook, Dani Wyatt, right. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Scott Shaffer, Culinary Director Jeff Armstrong, and Shawna Sauter, with Blue Island Oyster Bar, serving Blackberry oysters on the half shell. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
We Don't Waste board member Bruce Kirchhoff and staffers Drew Sanford, Erin Henninger, Brandon Anderson-Thayer, Kim Claustro, and Cory Farrand. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Max Gingles, Bud Bartholomew, Crystal Archuleta, Emily Smith, WDW Board of Directors President Shawna Garcia-Lewis, and Lance Lewis. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Shane Kandravi and Bri McDermott. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Nicole Clark; Leigh Sinclair; WDW Founder, Arlan Preblud; and Joe Preblud. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Elaine Licko, WDW CEO Kyle Endres, Jim Licko, Ramonna Robinson, Steve Van Hooser, WDW board member David Licko, and Juli Van Hooser. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Sarah McLean, Ashley Wilson, Emily Snooks, and Kieffer Williams. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Arlan Preblud with George and Barb Eidsnes. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Melissa LaCoutre and Barbara Fleming with sponsor Danone North America. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Stefanie Jones, WDW CEO Kyle Endres, and Esther Lee Leach, Senior Advisor – Community Partnerships, Boards & Commissions in the Office of the Mayor. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Representing Presenting Sponsor, CoBank: Ashly Ligouri; Leslie Hagele, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility; and Audrie Herren. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Troy Guard, TAG Restaurant Group Owner and Executive Chef, with Adam Vero, Guard and Grace Executive Chef. The "14th Annual Fill a Plate for Hunger" event, benefiting We Don't Waste, at ReelWorks Denver in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Joanne Davidson

