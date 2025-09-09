Two-time Olympic gold medalist to headline annual luncheon | NONPROFIT REGISTER

WOMEN’S FOUNDATION OF COLORADO

Denver

News: Soccer star Abby Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, World Cup champion and one of Time Magazine’s “100 Most influential People in the World,” will be the special guest when the Women’s Foundation of Colorado stages its annual fundraising luncheon.

The Sept. 19 event begins at 11:30 a.m. in the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets — $175 each and $85 for young professionals – can be purchased by visiting wfco.org.

Sara Reynolds, principal with Accelerated Impact Solutions, and Simone Ross, chief executive officer of the Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce, are chairing the luncheon.

Honorary chairs are Tatiana Arguello, president and general manager of Telemundo Denver; Rob Cohen, chairman and chief executive officer of IMA Financial Group and primary owner of Denver’s National Women’s Soccer League team, Denver Summit FT, and his wife, Molly; Denise Maes, former public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado who is now a government relations consultant with Maes Solutions, LLC; and Dianne Myles, CEO of Human Focused Media.

1stBank is the presenting sponsor.

Prior to her retirement in 2015, Wambach played forward for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer team from 2003 to 2015, where she was the highest all-time goal scorer and second in international goals for both female and male soccer players, with 184 goals.

She has played for teams that include Washington Freedom, Western New York Flash and Ajax America Women.

In addition, Wambach is a six-time recipient of the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year award. In 2012 she was named the FIFA World Player of the Year, becoming the first American to receive the award in 10 years.

Today she is a founder and part-owner of Angel City FC, the first majority female owned soccer team, and a best-selling author and successful podcaster. The “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast was created by Wambach, her wife, Glennon Doyle, and Doyle’s sister, Amanda Doyle. It focuses on confronting life’s challenges and turning them into opportunities for growth.

About the organization: The Women’s Foundation of Colorado is the only statewide, community-funded foundation protecting the progress and advancing gender, racial and economic equity for all Colorado women.

Website: wfco.org