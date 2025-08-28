What to know: City of Denver’s furlough and Labor Day closures

As most of the city prepares for a three-day weekend, many City and County of Denver employees will have not only Monday, Sept. 1, off, but also Friday, Aug. 29, as the first city’s mandated furlough day starts.

The Offices of the Mayor, City Council, the Auditor, and most city agencies will be closed both days.

There will be no City Council meeting on Monday.

The Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder will be closed on Friday, Aug. 29, which is also the final day to submit an affidavit to run as a write-in candidate in the 2025 Coordinated Election. As a result, the office will have a limited number of election staff on hand to receive any affidavits submitted on that day. All other services will be closed and unavailable.

Denver joins most other government offices in being closed for the national holiday Labor Day.

Denver Health will remain open both days, as will agencies that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, such as Denver International Airport.

Additionally, sworn members of the Denver Sheriff, Police, and Fire departments, as well as other emergency responders, will report as usual.

3-1-1, the city’s information line for non-emergency services, will be closed both days, but service requests may be submitted on denvergov.org by clicking on “Report an Issue” or at denvergov.org/denver311.

Residents may also ask questions and submit issues through the city’s chatbot, Sunny, even when the city is closed. Simply text “Hi” to 439311 to start a conversation.

The Denver Animal Shelter will be open on Friday, Aug. 29 and closed on Monday, Sept. 1. The night drop kennels will be open and can be accessed to the left of the front doors if a lost pet is found while the shelter is closed. Animal Protection Officers will be available to respond to emergencies through 911.

The Denver County Court, as well as all state-operated courts, including the Denver District Court, Juvenile Court and Probate Court located in the City and County Building, will be closed Friday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 1.

Golf courses will be open Friday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 1, weather permitting.

Denver Solid Waste Management will be closed on Friday, August 29, due to a furlough day. Collections will be delayed by one day following the Labor Day holiday.

The Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off will be closed from Aug. 29 to Sept 1.

Outdoor spaces at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, as well as the Visitor Center and Trading Post, will be open Friday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 1. Any scheduled events at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, the McNichols Civic Center Building and Denver Public Art will not be affected by the holiday.

Denver Public Library locations will be closed Friday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 1, but will be open on Saturday and Sunday for regular hours.

Parking meters are free on Sundays and on recognized city holidays, and will be free on Monday, Sept. 1.

All Denver Recreation Centers will be closed Friday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 1.

For information, visit the city’s website at www.denvergov.org and always confirm hours before you go.

The city’s next holiday closure will be Veterans’ Day on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

The next city-mandated furlough day will be on Friday, Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving.