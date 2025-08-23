CO PO Calendar | Aug. 25-31

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, AUG. 25

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

(R) Arapahoe County Republican Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-9 p.m., 9195 E. Mineral Ave., Centennial

TUESDAY, AUG. 26

Colorado General Assembly: Wildfire Matters Review Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., Old Supreme Court, Denver

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: County Commissioners Meeting, 9-10 a.m., 100 Jefferson County Pkwy., Golden

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Heather Gardens Democrats Meeting, 4-5:30 p.m., 2888 S. Heather Gardens Way, Aurora

League of Women Voters of Jefferson County: JeffCo Kick Off, 4-7 p.m., 14600 W. 32nd ave., Golden

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives, 6-9 p.m., 519 Wilcox St., Castle Rock

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 24 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Climate Crisis Council, 7-8:30 p.m., visit ttps://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/climate to join the meeting

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., contact jonah.hearne@reagan.com for more information

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 27

DRCOG: Awards Celebration—Innovate, Collaborate, Elevate, 6 p.m., 1350 Arapahoe St., Seawell Ballroom, Denver, RSVP at https://drcog.org/events/awards-celebration-innovate-collaborate-elevate

(D) Denver Democratic Party: South Asian Initiative, 4-5 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events to join the meeting

(D) Pitkin County Party: Annual Dinner, 5-9 p.m., 3129 Maroon Creek Rd., Aspen

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: Phil Weiser for Governor Event, 5:30-7 p.m., RSVP at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/8.27.25bunch address provided upon RSVP

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Big Bill Fallout Town Hall-Centennial/Arapahoe, 6-7 p.m., 7173 S. Havana St., #600, Centennial

(D) Larimer County Democratic Party: Northern Colorado Chapter of the National Organization for Women Celebration of Women’s Equality Day!, 6:30-8:30 p.m., 1200 Raintree Dr., Sand Lily Room, Fort Collins

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Healthcare Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/healthcare to join the meeting



THURSDAY, AUG. 28

(D) Arapahoe County Democratic Party: HD 41 Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7:30 p.m., contact hd41@arapahoedems.org for more information

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Stonewall Monthly Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events to join the meeting

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 30 Monthly Meeting, 6-8 p.m., contact 303-277-1113 for more information

(D) Weld County Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-8 p.m., 710 11th Ave., L-10, Greeley

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 2 Meeting, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 1955 E. Arizona Ave., Denver

(D) Gilpin County Democratic Party: 6:30-8 p.m., 15131 CO-119, Black Hawk

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 27 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: HD 29 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., visit https://www.jeffcodems.org/calendar for Zoom link

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Jitsi link

FRIDAY, AUG. 29

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Highlands Ranch GOP Breakfast, 7-8:30 p.m., 4800 McArthur Ranch Rd., Highlands Ranch

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Trans Rights Working Group Meeting, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting

(D) Jefferson County Democratic Party: Labor Advisory Monthly Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., 363 S. Harlan St., Ste. 103, Lakewood

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Central Denver Social, 7:30-10:30 p.m., contact info@denverdsa.org for more information



SUNDAY, AUG. 31