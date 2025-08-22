Colorado Special Session Day 2: Hints of compromise over governor’s authority to make cuts

The Colorado House on Friday killed a measure introduced by Republicans that aims to curb the governor’s spending powers, but, given the unanimous 11-0 vote to do so, there are suggestions of a compromise.

Joint Budget Committee members Rep. Rick Taggart and Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer had introduced the bill.

Elsewhere, several House bills made their way to the floor for a debate, which was limited to one hour each, a reaction to Republicans dragging out discussion on the first two bills this morning. That debate took more than 5 hours to finish.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, lawmakers were still debating four bills scheduled on the House calendar:

House Bill 1003, introduced by Rep. Javier Mabrey and Rep. Andre Boesenecker, repeals the reduced insurance premium tax rate for insurance companies that qualify as having a regional home office in Colorado as of calendar year 2026.

House Bill 1004, introduced by Reps. Rebekah Stewart and Sean Camacho, and Sens. Janice Marchman and Marc Snyder,allows businesses to purchase future tax credits at a discount, providing immediate revenue for the state.

House Bill 1005 eliminates the state sales tax vendor fee beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and makes changes to the allocation of sales tax revenue to the Highway Development Grant Fund. It moved out of committee yesterday and on to debate Friday.

House Bill 1006 loans $100 million from the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund to the Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise Cash Fund.