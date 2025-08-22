NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Colorado Special Session Day 2: Hints of compromise over governor’s authority to make cuts

By 08/22/2025 | updated 4 hours ago
Colorado Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie stands alongside other Colorado Democrats during a press conference on the first floor stairwell at the Colorado State Capitol before the start of a special session on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

The Colorado House on Friday killed a measure introduced by Republicans that aims to curb the governor’s spending powers, but, given the unanimous 11-0 vote to do so, there are suggestions of a compromise.

Joint Budget Committee members Rep. Rick Taggart and Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer had introduced the bill. 

Elsewhere, several House bills made their way to the floor for a debate, which was limited to one hour each, a reaction to Republicans dragging out discussion on the first two bills this morning. That debate took more than 5 hours to finish.

As of 6 p.m. on Friday, lawmakers were still debating four bills scheduled on the House calendar: 

House Bill 1003, introduced by Rep. Javier Mabrey and Rep. Andre Boesenecker, repeals the reduced insurance premium tax rate for insurance companies that qualify as having a regional home office in Colorado as of calendar year 2026.

House Bill 1004, introduced by Reps. Rebekah Stewart and Sean Camacho, and Sens. Janice Marchman and Marc Snyder,allows businesses to purchase future tax credits at a discount, providing immediate revenue for the state. 

House Bill 1005 eliminates the state sales tax vendor fee beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and makes changes to the allocation of sales tax revenue to the Highway Development Grant Fund. It moved out of committee yesterday and on to debate Friday.

House Bill 1006 loans $100 million from the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund to the Health Insurance Affordability Enterprise Cash Fund.

Avatar photo
Deborah Smith

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Federal judge permits excessive force claim to proceed against prison employees

A federal judge on Wednesday agreed two state prison employees could be sued for allegedly using excessive force against an incarcerated man. Jared Lee Chavez, representing himself, alleged “Sgt. Smith” and “Sgt. Grilli” violently pulled Chavez from his cell at Sterling Correctional Facility in February 2022. Chavez allegedly complied with orders, but the defendants slammed […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests