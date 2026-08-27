Coalition drops Colorado transportation ballot measure as long-term funding plan advances

The proposed constitutional amendment on Colorado’s transportation funding will be removed from the November ballot after its supporters said they reached an agreement with lawmakers following months of negotiations.

Initiative 175, backed by the coalition Restore Our Roads, would have required that all transportation-related revenue be used exclusively to build and repair roads and bridges, improve safety, conduct transportation planning and engineering and support Colorado State Patrol operations.

Backers of the initiative argue that funds intended for road infrastructure have been diverted to other priorities, even when Colorado can barely keep up with maintaining its roadways.

Critics, meanwhile, said the proposal would siphon off money from key spending priorities, including healthcare and education.

On Thursday, with just a week left until the deadline to withdraw a ballot measure, Restore Our Roads announced it had reached a deal with lawmakers.

The agreement for a transportation funding framework is the result of collaboration between Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, the sponsors of House Bill 1430 and representatives from Restore Our Roads.

According to a press release, the group has crafted a “bold, pragmatic and long-term transportation strategy for Colorado’s future that encompasses rural, urban and mountain communities.”

“This is the type of bold strategy and commitment that Coloradans wanted and need,” said Restore Our Roads co-chair Jeff Keller. “It goes beyond what the ballot measure contemplated, both in the level of revenue it will produce and in its ability to address the major roads and bridges projects that have been ignored for too long. It will also prioritize long-needed maintenance and repair to ensure the safety of our roads for all Coloradans.”

House Speaker Pro Tempore Andrew Boesenecker said Coloradans expect practical solutions that keep roads safe, communities connected and the economy moving. He added that the agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when stakeholders work together, listen in good faith, and commit to a sustainable, long-term strategy to fund the state’s transportation infrastructure.

It is not known whether the new plan will be introduced as legislation during the 2027 session, but a source told Colorado Politics there are plans for a referred measure on next year’s ballot to address longer-term transportation funding needs.

During the 2026 session, lawmakers passed House Bill 1430, which reduces excise taxes on fuel, certain registration fees and road‑use fees from 2027 to 2030, effectively neutralizing the ballot initiative if voters approved Initiative 175. The bill would have only taken effect if Initiative 175 passed.

The sponsors of House Bill 1430 said they were open to discussions with Restore Our Roads throughout the summer. The outcome of those discussions became murky in the weeks following the end of session; in June, Restore Our Roads said it had rejected lawmakers’ attempts to “force” the initiative’s withdrawal, while the sponsors of House Bill 1430 argued they had chosen to walk away. However, both sides maintained that they were committed to working with legislators on a “sustainable plan” to fund Colorado’s roads without taking money from other sectors.