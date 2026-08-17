Trump orders Hegseth to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military operations with South Korea

President Donald Trump directed War Secretary Pete Hegseth on Sunday to “substantially reduce” joint military operations the U.S. military conducts with South Korea.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea,” Trump said, “I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea. These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful.”

Trump noted in the announcement that “it is too late to cancel” the exercises, saying Hegseth should “substantially reduce” them. He also said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung rejected a recent offer to join the U.S. in working to denuclearize Iran.

“I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, ‘No thanks!’” Trump said.

The post comes the night before an 11-day joint exercise called Ulchi Freedom Shield is set to begin, in which 18,000 South Korean soldiers train alongside U.S. forces to enhance readiness against a North Korean attack.

Trump’s directive follows a turbulent week for Hegseth after the war secretary pushed back on reports of “dire conditions” aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln deployed in the Middle East.

Trump met with the North Korean leader three times during his first term to discuss the nation’s nuclear program. He also posted a picture of the two leaders on social media on Saturday alongside a caption saying, “Kim Jong Un and I get along GREAT!”