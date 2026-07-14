DougCo approves $2M rideshare expansion to Castle Rock

Douglas County commissioners approved a $2 million agreement Tuesday to expand the county’s Link On Demand rideshare service into Castle Rock through a one-year pilot program scheduled to begin later this summer.

The Board of County Commissioners approved a Master Services Agreement and an initial Scope of Services Agreement with River North Transit LLC, a subsidiary of Via Transportation Inc., totaling $1,991,720.

The agreement establishes a two-year contract for Link On Demand services, with options for up to three additional one-year extensions. The initial scope of work will create a pilot Link On Demand service area in Castle Rock.

Link On Demand is a free, app-based microtransit service that allows riders to request shared rides within designated service zones. The service launched in Lone Tree and expanded into Highlands Ranch in 2025 and Parker in 2026.

County officials said it provided about 72,000 trips and maintained a 4.9-star rider rating. County documents show the service has since delivered more than 125,000 trips across Douglas County.

The Castle Rock pilot will operate under the same model used in Lone Tree, Highlands Ranch and Parker. The service area will cover the entire town of Castle Rock, portions of unincorporated Douglas County and connect with the existing Lone Tree service zone.

Service is expected to operate Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Riders will be able to book trips through a smartphone app, website or dedicated phone line. Fares will remain free during the pilot program.

Funding for the Castle Rock expansion will come from multiple sources. The Colorado Department of Transportation will provide $1.125 million, the town of Castle Rock will contribute $400,000 and Douglas County will provide $466,720 from Road and Bridge Sales and Use Tax revenue designated for transit and mobility projects.

In February, commissioners approved a separate $4.4 million contract to continue Link On Demand service in Lone Tree and Highlands Ranch and expand service east through Stonegate and into Parker. The Town of Parker contributed $250,000 toward services in its community.

Under the new agreement, River North Transit will provide vehicles, drivers, technology, customer service and operational support for the Castle Rock service. The contract also includes requirements for wheelchair-accessible vehicles and compliance with federal transit regulations.