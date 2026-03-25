Castle Pines places 120-day stay on annexation requests

A controversial annexation request was withdrawn after the Castle Pines City Council directed staff to develop an annexation policy and placed a 120-day stay on future requests.

“We need to take time with this, we need to make sure we get this right,” Councilmember Nate Winegar said. “And make sure that all voices are heard in the community.”

The 794-acre property, known as “Crowsnest,” is located in unincorporated Douglas County, directly south of Parker and east of Castle Pines. Preliminary plans showed capacity for 3,646 dwelling units, along with commercial and open space.

City Council unanimously approved both the withdrawal of the annexation request and a resolution directing staff to begin drafting a city annexation policy on Tuesday.

According to city documents, development of the policy will include public engagement and criteria related to master planning, density, parks, open space, trails, municipal service delivery, commercial areas and uses.

Multiple speakers at the public comment portion of the meeting raised concerns about potential strain on emergency services and water supply, as well as environmental impacts and increased traffic.

Speakers called for transparency during the policy development process and urged the council to expand opportunities for public engagement through town halls and public input sessions.

“This annexation will shape the future of Castle Pines for years and decades to come, which is why it is so important to slow down enough to get it right and let all voices be heard,” Lisa Woods, a resident of Castle Pines, said.