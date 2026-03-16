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Colorado voters will decide whether transgender students can join girls’ sports

By 03/16/2026 | updated 11 minutes ago
Protesters against transgender rights hold placards while demonstrating on the day justices are expected to hear oral arguments in two cases concerning efforts to enforce Republican-backed state laws banning transgender athletes from female sports teams at public schools, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Tuesday. (Reuters)

A ballot initiative that would require student athletes to only join sports teams that correspond to their biological sex has qualified for the November ballot, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

The measure includes a declaration that “males and females possess unique and immutable biological differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty.” Physical differences, the measure adds, between males and females have “long made separate and sex-specific sports teams important so that female athletes can have equal opportunities to compete in sports while reducing the risk of physical injury.”

Whether to allow transgender girls to participate in girls’ sports has been a hot-button issue in recent years, with nearly 30 states passing laws to ban transgender athlete bans from participating in girls’ sports.

At the state Capitol, Colorado’s Democrats have rejected efforts by Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs, to implement a similar policy, including during a committee hearing last week.

Also last week, the U.S. Department of Education’s civil rights office announced that Jefferson County Public Schools had violated Title IX by allowing biologically male students to compete in girls’ sports.

Lindsay Datko, who launched the group Jeffco Kids First, said complaints from the group and a lawsuit filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom helped to spark the office’s investigation.

“Our focus is student safety and our overall feeling is immense relief,” Datko said of the announcement from civil rights office. “We have been chipping away at these policies and elevating these circumstances and related safety issues one-by-one every day for nearly two years.”

“At a time when schools should be focused on supporting students, debates about transgender athletes risk creating unnecessary division,” Nadine Bridges, executive director of LGBTQ organization One Colorado, told The Denver Gazette. “Claims raised by the U.S. Department of Education about Jeffco Public Schools risk turning young people into the center of political fights.”

Sage Kelley contributed to this story.

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