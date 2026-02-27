NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

When fear replaces facts — what Gabel leaves out about rodenticide bill | IN RESPONSE

By 02/27/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department shows a New Mexican meadow jumping mouse at a marsh near Espanola, N.M. The U.S. Forest Service has put ranchers and others in northern New Mexico on notice that it wants to put up fences as soon as possible on a portion of the Santa Fe National Forest to protect the endangered rodent found in moist, forested areas of the state as well as parts of Arizona and Colorado. (AP Photo/New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, Joan L. Morrison, file)

Rachel Gabel claims SB26-062 “prioritizes rodents over people” and “strips tools away” from professionals. That framing is rhetorically sharp — but misstates the bill and the toxicology. The column follows a familiar pattern: deploy a vivid public-health anecdote, inflate disease fear, caricature the bill as a “ban,” and then discount contamination evidence by attacking affiliations rather than mechanisms. The result invites readers to accept routine use of compounds SB26-062 is trying to constrain precisely because they spread harm beyond the target.

Gabel foregrounds Denver’s Lincoln Park encampment and lists worst-case diseases to imply Colorado faces a standing rodent-borne disease emergency requiring broad access to the most hazardous rodenticides. Yes, Denver cleared Lincoln Park in January 2020 citing rats and health hazards. But that illustrates a systems failure, not proof Colorado should normalize routine, landscape-level poisoning. Poison can reduce rodents temporarily; it doesn’t change the conditions that set carrying capacity — so the problem returns while toxicants radiate.

Colorado public health messaging is more precise than the column suggests. Jefferson County Public Health notes rats are generally a nuisance and not a public health risk in Colorado, while acknowledging disease transmission pathways. That prevents disease lists from substituting for evidence of a statewide emergency — and aligns with SB26-062’s structure: prevention first, narrow escalation when public-health authorities determine it’s necessary.

Gabel’s most consequential “scientific” claim — “short half-life” baits are safe for predators — fails. Brodifacoum and Difenacoum have hepatic (liver) half-lives on the order of months (e.g., ~113.5 and ~128 days in rat liver). Long half-life plus repeated exposure means bioaccumulation equals poisoned rodents become contaminated prey.

Finally, the harm is not “urban-only.” Monitoring shows anticoagulant residues across landscapes, consistent with exposures from barns, feed storage, outbuildings and other rural infrastructure.

Bottom line: SB26-062 does not eliminate rodent control. It shifts routine poisoning to accountable use; convenience to responsibility. The sixth mass extinction is unfolding; future generations won’t ask what argument felt satisfying — they’ll ask why we ignored the evidence and added preventable harm to food webs we were already unraveling.

Rainer Gerbatsch

Arvada

Send us your feedback: Click here.

Avatar photo
Colorado Politics

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado district attorneys oppose bipartisan bill limiting government access to bought data

A bipartisan coalition of Colorado lawmakers is advancing a bill that would prohibit police from purchasing personal consumer data without a warrant, setting up a clash with prosecutors who warn the measure could hamper criminal investigations. House Bill 1037, sponsored by Reps. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, and Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Big-box retailers push credit-card legislation undermining local economies | OPINION

By Brett Wyss Having spent more than two decades in community banking, including guiding a local institution through the Great Recession, I’ve seen firsthand how fragile financial confidence can be and how essential community trust is to a healthy economy. Stable, secure financial systems matter to families and business owners alike. In Colorado, small businesses […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests