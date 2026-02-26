Denver mayor says city police will detain ICE officers using ‘excessive force’

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston on Thursday outlined his city’s response to immigration enforcement operations, including intervening to stop a federal officer when local police observe them using “excessive” force.

Johnston also said the city will not allow federal authorities to “stand in our way” in situations where emergency responders must render first aid, presumably in cases where someone, such as a civilian, gets hurt in an immigration operation.

“If we see any ICE officer using excessive force against the Denver resident, we will step in to detain that officer and remove them from the situation,” Johnston said. “We hold our own officers to that standard, and we will hold any ICE agent to the same if an ICE agent assaults or shoots or kills a civilian in Denver, we will investigate and prosecute that crime as the facts demand, regardless of what the federal government does.”

He added: “Our goal is not to provoke, but to protect. So, to protect Denver, our first responders will always provide lifesaving aid to anyone who is injured, no matter who injured them. No ICE officer gets to stand in our way of saving someone’s life.”

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas stated that the executive order makes it clear that Denver will protect its residents and federal agents are expected to follow local laws and public safety regulations.

“While local police officers cannot and would not legally obstruct or interfere with lawful immigration enforcement actions, all law enforcement officers have a statutory obligation to intervene if they witness illegal or excessive force being used by any law enforcement officer, to include federal agents,” Thomas said.

Denver City Attorney Miko Brown said provisions in the executive order would apply to all city owned property, which could include parks and facilities such as the National Western Complex.

“There are a menu of legal options that we could take depending on the circumstances,” Brown said of enforcing the executive order. “That could range from a civil penalty, it could also result in a criminal charge, or it could result, for instance, in the city attorney asking a court to issue an injunction to prohibit that conduct.”

However, should Denver officers encounter such an event, Thomas said the first step would be to “lead with de-escalation.”

But given recent incidents in Minneapolis, is Johnston’s action “poking the bear?”

“ICE has been here,” Denver City Council President Amanda Sandoval told reporters. “So this isn’t a call to say, ‘Hey, come to us.’ They are in our community.”

Sandoval stated that she has received calls regarding “families disappearing” and reports of “dads being taken from construction sites.”

“It’s just not being covered by the news,” Sandoval said. “So this is an order to protect the residents of Denver and create clarity for something that is already going on in Denver.”

This is a developing story.