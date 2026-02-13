Colorado General Assembly, friends and family pay tribute to late Sen. Faith Winter

The Colorado Senate on Friday, joined by current and former lawmakers from both the House and Senate, memorialized the late Sen. Faith Winter, noting her contributions to public policy in transportation, family and medical leave, and climate change.

But the memorial to the late senator who died in an auto accident on Nov. 26 at the age of 45 was just as much about her personal impact on the lives of her family, friends, fellow lawmakers and the state.

Winter’s legacy in the General Assembly, where she served from 2015 through 2025, included the passage of more than 200 bills. She served in the House from the 2015 session through 2018, and was elected to the state Senate, serving from the 2019 session until her death.

The chamber was filled with her Senate and House colleagues, former colleagues, and her family.

“This chamber and the House is where we saw her work for a brighter future for all, so it’s a fitting place for us to pause and remember her life and legacy,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera.

They met when Primavera was running for the state House and Winter for the Westminster city council.

“She was a force, showing up with a clear sense of purpose and a genuine belief in what government can do, especially for the most vulnerable,” Primavera said.

They joked about their names, Primavera recalled, since “Primavera” means “spring” in Italian. So it was Winter and Spring out on the campaign trail.

But Primavera was among those who also acknowledged Winter’s struggles with addiction. Winter was intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit when she crashed into the back of another vehicle. Winter also suffered from chronic illnesses, particularly a severe heart condition, during her final years.

Many cited the love Winter had for her children, Tobin (16) and Sienna (14), both of whom grew up watching their mom serve, beginning with her work on the city council in 2011 and continuing at the state Capitol. Being a mom drove her policies and her pride in her children, U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., who served with Winter in the state Senate, recounted.

“She was one of the most effective lawmakers in the history of Colorado,” Pettersen said.

“I hope her struggles do not define her in any way; they did not define her love for her kids,” Pettersen said. “Faith would have overcome this.”

There are still days, Pettersen said, when she grabs her phone to text Winter and then remembers.

“We will remember Faith in every rainbow and waterfall, in every challenge we overcome, and we will see her in her most important legacy, her kids,” Pettersen said.

The memorial noted that Winter was named one of Governing Magazine’s public officials of the year in 2018 and “one of 5280 Magazine’s disrupters changing the local political landscape in 2019, while Senator Winter was often

recognized for her individual contributions, she always worked to shine

a light on others, “We lift as we rise” was her mantra, the memorial said.

“We were not on the same side on policy conversations,” but Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, said they were able to find common ground, including when Winter insisted on being a prime sponsor on Simpson’s very first bill, on soil health.

“She acted with passion, conviction, and dedication,” which Simpson said was remarkable.

There was often as much laughter as tears during the memorial.

“She called me her ‘Ken’ doll,” quipped Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver, who was among several who noted Winter’s collection of political Barbie dolls.

Winter’s impact extended far beyond the Capitol into recruiting and training women to run for political office.

Rep. Jenny Willford, D-Northglenn, worked with Winter at Emerge Colorado. They bonded over their shared belief in the power of women.

She talked about Winter’s love of dresses and hatred of blue jeans and purple Skittles, her love of the outdoors and swimming, her children, her partner, Matt, her family, and her friends. Most of all, Willford said, “she loved this job and this work” because of her belief that she had the power to make a difference.

Willford also recounted that one day she bought Winter a dress. It was to support Winter when the late senator decided to file a complaint against then-Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, over sexual harassment. Winter wasn’t alone; several other women came forward and filed similar complaints.

Winter was wearing the dress Willford gave her on the day the House expelled Lebsock.

Faith cannot be remembered for the worst moment in her life, Willford said. “She didn’t teach us to be perfect; she taught us to be human.”

Her public service was never about celebrity or recognition. It was about protecting freedoms that make the government work, and on that, she was a true champion, said former Sen. Rhonda Fields.

Winter understood the most vulnerable, Fields added. “Truly, she listened.”

Fields closed with a message to Winter: “Dear Faith, your work here is complete. But your legacy and impact live on. Rest easy, my dear colleague. We will carry it on from here.”

As the roll call vote to approve the memorial was taken, each senator stood and faced Winter’s family.