Cherry Creek School District Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole placed on administrative leave

Cherry Creek School District Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole has been placed on administrative leave, district officials confirmed Wednesday.

Lauren Snell, a district spokesperson, declined to say whether Poole’s administrative leave was paid or not.

Poole started with the school district in 1989 as a teacher and worked his way up the ranks to assistant superintendent of special populations, a position he has held since 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The announcement comes a week after officials placed the district’s chief human resources officer, Brenda Smith, on paid administrative leave and two weeks after Superintendent Chris Smith resigned amid allegations of a toxic workplace involving her.

In the wake of Chris Smith’s resignation, Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Perry was named interim superintendent.

Poole had submitted paperwork in January for a 110-day calendar work year, often a signal for post-retirement employment.

Under PERA rules, retirees may work up to 110 days in a calendar year.

Ashley Verville, a district spokesperson, did not elaborate on what Poole’s role would be July 1.

Earlier this week, the board of education approved reforms arising from Smith’s resignation and the investigation of his wife. These include:

Strengthening procurement and spending policies.

A mandate that the Legal Department review all contracts.

Creating new travel guidelines.

Two weeks ago, the board also placed a freeze on certain travel and new contracts with the intention of reviewing district policies related to nepotism and conflicts of interest.

Board members were warned four years ago about Poole’s marriage to Rebecca López, the director of Neurodiverse Student Services.

In 2022, The Denver Gazette reported that the district was under multiple federal civil rights investigations tied to allegations of sex- and race-based discrimination, retaliation and unequal treatment in pay, discipline and harassment complaints, including allegations involving Poole and López.

The investigations were opened by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights under Title IX and Title VI.

During the board of education meeting earlier this week, directors asked the community for patience as they try to right the ship.

“I understand the frustration,” said Director Mike Hamrick. “We are listening. We are taking action.”

Speakers spoke out against a culture of nepotism and toxicity and urged members to make real change, not “a superficial reorganization.”

With nearly 52,000 students, Cherry Creek is the fourth-largest school district in Colorado and consistently ranks among the best in the state, Colorado Department of Education data shows.

The board is expected to begin its superintendent search this month.