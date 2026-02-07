Evans challenger Evan Munsing qualifies by petition for Democratic primary ballot in Colorado’s 8th CD

Thornton Democrat Evan Munsing, one of three major Democratic candidates challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans’ bid for a second term, became the first candidate to qualify for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District primary after submitting a sufficient number of valid petition signatures, state officials said Friday.

Munsing, a Marine Corps combat veteran and investment executive, was also the first candidate to turn in completed petitions for the June 30 primary.

Evans, an Army veteran and former police officer, won the state’s lone toss-up seat in 2024 by less than 1 percentage point. He’s been called the most vulnerable House incumbent in the country by national election forecasters, and both major parties put the district near the top of their target lists.

Covering parts of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties, from suburbs north of Denver to Greeley, the 8th CD was drawn to be competitive when it was created after the 2020 census. In the two elections since, it’s been home to some of the closest — and most expensive — congressional races in the country.

Munsing, a first-time candidate, said his success making the ballot so quickly demonstrates his ability to shake up the race.

“In less than three weeks, thousands of voters signed their names and made it clear that they are done with politics-as-usual,” Munsing said in a statement. “Coloradans are hungry to elect someone to Congress that is going to fight for us and get real work done, not be a yes-man to party bosses.”

In Colorado, Democratic and Republican congressional candidates can qualify for the primary by gathering 1,500 signatures from fellow party members who live in the district. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said it accepted 1,880 of the 2,174 signatures submitted by Munsing.

Candidates can also access Colorado’s primary ballot by receiving support from at least 30% of delegates to the party’s assembly, or by pursuing both methods.

The other Democrats running in the 8th CD include state Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, and former state Rep. Shannon Bird, D-Westminster. Bird, who have also been circulating nominating petitions. Bird submitted her completed petitions earlier this week and is awaiting word from state officials.

Evans is also circulating petitions, though, like his potential Democratic challengers, he has said he also plans to go through the assembly process, which kicks off in early March with precinct caucuses.