Colorado Springs veterans fear Hegseth’s censure of Sen. Kelly may silence military retirees

After Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced he planned to reduce Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s military rank and pay earlier, some Colorado Springs veterans said they feared it could discourage retired service members from sharing their own views publicly.

In November, Kelly filmed a video with six other lawmakers, including Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, D-Aurora, reminding troops that they can refuse illegal orders. The video did not reference any specific orders.

Hegseth said in the letter censuring Kelly that his statements created confusion and did not promote good order and discipline. The letter was published by the U.S. Naval Institute’s news outlet.

“By telling servicemembers they “can refuse illegal orders” .. in the context of operations you have specifically characterized as illegal, you have counseled members of the armed forces to refuse lawful orders related to National Guard deployments and counter-narcotics operations,” Hegseth said in his letter.

It went on to say that his actions had compromised his standing as an officer and brought dishonor on the officer corps.

Kelly is subject to the censure because he is a retired Navy captain, a senior officer equivalent to an Air Force or Army volonel. None of the other lawmakers who participated in the video are military retirees.

Since the censure, Kelly and Crow have said they don’t plan to back down.

“We are more emboldened than ever to fight for our Constitution,” Crow said, on MS Now, formerly MSNBC.

The conflict is one retired officers around town said last week they are watching closely and some fear the action against Kelly could discourage retired officers from voicing their opinion, particularly since the obligation to refuse unlawful orders is an accepted standard.

“Everything (Kelly) said is what we are taught … You can’t commit a war crime,” said Karl Schneider, a former Green Beret and a board member with the Colorado Springs World Affairs Council. So the potential for Kelly to face consequences as a sitting senator is likely to deter other retirees from speaking out about their thoughts and concerns who do not share the same power, Schneider said.

Kelly’s statements were “not pushing the envelope,” said Matt Stys, an Colorado Springs Iraq Army veteran, who enlisted and served 12 years, six on active duty and six in the National Guard. He noted its “plainly written” officers are not supposed to give unlawful orders that put enlisted troops in a position to support atrocities.

“It’s quite possible that this is putting a lot of fear in people that thought they had the opportunity to speak freely with our First Amendment rights. It’s a way of silencing voices.” said Stys, who is now an organizer with About Face: Veterans Against the War, a group founded in Colorado Springs to push back on the war in Iraq.

Retired officers could also have their security clearance revoked for speaking out, a step that can be taken without any recourse for the officer, and in turn lose their jobs at defense companies in town, according to an officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Others said Kelly deserved a rebuke for his behavior because it was aimed at active duty troops and his voice as a retired Navy captain carries weight.

“Once you are a senior officer, 0-6 or above, your words have effects,” said Retired Army Col. Bill Connor, who is now a lawyer and the chairman of the Board of Advisors for STARRS or Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, a right-leaning national group founded in Monument.

Kelly’s statements weighing in on orders crossed a line and deserved a reprimand, Connor said. But he doesn’t think Hegseth’s action against Kelly will deter other military retirees from speaking out about policy or even running for office.