Douglas County School District employee arrested on child exploitation charges

Douglas County deputies arrested a new school district staff member for allegedly possessing child pornography.

On Thursday, deputies arrested John Michael Beccia Jr., 35, of Highlands Ranch. He faces charges including aggravated incest, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and sexual exploitation of a child.

Since November, Beccia has served as an assistant kitchen manager at Mountain Vista High School. Authorities said they didn’t identify any Mountain Vista students as victims. His position is under the Douglas County School District Nutrition Service’s department.

DCSD is cooperating with the sheriff’s office on its investigation. During which, sheriff’s office officials said deputies and detectives found more evidence that led to further charges against Beccia.

Beccia has been placed on administrative leave. Deputies transferred him to the Douglas County Detention facility, where he is held on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities ask anyone with information, or who believes them, or someone they know is a victim, to contact detectives at sclay@dcsheriff.net.

The investigation remains ongoing.